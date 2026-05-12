CONNACHT SIGN YOUNG IRISH COACH GERARD MULLEN FOR NEXT SEASON

Gerard Mullen, a young Irish coach and skills coach for Harlequins in the English Premiership, is set to join Connacht as part of Stuart Lancaster’s coaching team next season. He will work on backs and skills and also assist Lancaster on the overall attack.

CONNACHT ARE SET TO SIGN YOUNG IRISH COACH GERARD MULLEN AS PART OF STUART LANCASTER ’S COACHING TEAM AHEAD OF NEXT SEASON. CURRENT SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH ROD SEIB IS LEAVING CONNACHT TO JOIN LEICESTER AT THE END OF THIS CAMPAIGN AFTER JUST ONE YEAR WITH THE PROVINCE.

MULLEN WILL JOIN WITH A REMIT COVERING BACKS AND SKILLS, AS WELL AS WORKING WITH LANCASTER ON THE OVERALL ATTACK. HE CURRENTLY WORKS AS SKILLS COACH FOR HARLEQUINS IN THE ENGLISH PREMIRATE, WHILE HE HAS ALSO HELPED LEAD THE CLUB’S SECOND-STRING SIDE IN THE PREM RUGBY CUP





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Hockey Connacht Stuart Lancaster Gerard Mullen Harlequins PREM Rugby Cup

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