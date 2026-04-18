Connacht Stuns Stormers in Cape Town with Remarkable Second-Half Comeback

Connacht achieved their best performance of the season, overcoming the Stormers 33-24 in a thrilling away victory. Coach Stuart Lancaster hailed the win as a significant milestone, praising the young squad's fearless performance and resilience in challenging conditions, and highlighting the team's renewed focus on securing a URC playoff spot and Champions Cup qualification.

Connacht delivered a sensational performance, their most impressive of the season to date, securing a commanding 33-24 victory over the formidable Stormers on their home turf. This remarkable achievement was lauded by coach Stuart Lancaster and widely acknowledged within the rugby community as a testament to the exceptional energy and determination displayed by Cian Prendergast's captained squad. Connacht, trailing by three points at halftime, produced a second-half resurgence that has been described as one of the greatest in the club's history, ultimately triumphing by nine points.

Lancaster, visibly elated, commented on the significance of the win, stating, 'This is huge for Connacht. The Stormers have been incredibly difficult to beat in Cape Town since the inception of the United Rugby Championship.' He further emphasized the personal importance of this victory, 'For me personally, this win is right up there, in terms of the circumstances around the fixture, the quality of the opposition and the fact that so many of our players are at home.' He praised the club's youth development, observing, 'The club has done a great job in developing younger players, and we saw that today. The younger guys had no fear, they just ripped it so it’s a huge result for the club, and a very happy changing room.'

The challenging rainy conditions were a factor for both teams, and Lancaster acknowledged the Stormers' renowned set-piece strength as a concern. He expressed immense pride in the young front-row players for their resilience. The comeback from a halftime deficit to secure such a decisive win was a pivotal moment.

Lancaster highlighted the importance of staying in contention at halftime, noting Sacha's crucial penalty kick that kept them within striking distance. He expressed his belief that if the rain subsided and they could maintain possession through several phases, they would be rewarded. Key moments in the second half included a crucial intercept try, which sealed the victory, and Ben Murphy's earlier try, which, despite a fortunate bounce, showcased an exceptional finish.

Looking ahead, Connacht aims to carry this momentum forward. 'We’ve had a few injuries today, and we may need to bring a few players out ahead of the next game,' Lancaster stated, outlining the challenges and opportunities. 'We have to go to Jo'burg and push for a win. Then we’ve got Munster at home, a sell out, , and then Edinburgh away.' He reflected on the recent disappointment of losing to Montpellier, which had impacted their ambitions on multiple fronts. 'But now it’s all about the URC, and we have a chance to secure a place in the play-offs and a place in next season’s Champions Cup. We have some momentum now, with players coming back, so it’s a good space to be in.





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