Conor, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, proposes to dancer girlfriend in Mallorca

The couple, who have known each other since they were around 17, were on holiday in Mallorca when Conor, who is a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, got down on one knee to pop the question to his dancer girlfriend. The proposal took place at the luxury 5-star La Residencia resort hotel in front of a stunning Spanish sunset.

The couple, who have known each other since they were around 17, were on holiday in Mallorca when Conor , who is a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur , got down on one knee to pop the question to his dancer girlfriend.

The proposal took place at the luxury 5-star La Residencia resort hotel in front of a stunning Spanish sunset. The couple's joy was evident in the hundreds of heartfelt comments that rolled in, with one person writing, 'How beautiful, congratulations guys'. Ainé, who is 29-years-old, has a following on social media and works as a dancer and model. She attended Scoil na nóg, a Gaelscoil, and was known for her talent in Irish dancing.

Her family are from Glenville, which is close to Cork city, and owns the Kades Kounty pub. When she was in her late teens, Ainé moved to London to study dance professionally. Conor, 26, plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team. Before he joined the Spurs, he spent time on loan at EFL Championship clubs Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, and at Premier League clubs West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

At one point, he was even named Crystal Palace's Player of the Year. Ainé can often be seen cheering him on at matches from the sidelines





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Conor Tottenham Hotspur Proposal Mallorca Girlfriend Dancer Irish Dancing London Dance Professionally Crystal Palace Player Of The Year Ainé Cheering Matches

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