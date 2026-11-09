Conor McGregor Associates Refuse Court Documents in Perjury Case

Samantha O'Reilly and Steven Cummins reject the book of evidence in Conor McGregor's perjury case due to a legal aid strike, delaying proceedings.

Samantha O'Reilly and Steven Cummins, two individuals at the center of the legal controversy surrounding Conor McGregor, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Monday, where they formally declined to accept the book of evidence. The couple, both aged 39, stated that their solicitor, Tony Collier, was absent from the proceedings because he is participating in a strike regarding the ongoing criminal legal aid dispute. Consequently, neither defendant was willing to take possession of the legal documents prepared by An Garda Síochána until their legal representation is present in court.

The Core Legal Dispute Over Evidence

Samantha O'Reilly and Steven Cummins have been charged with giving statements in judicial proceedings that were false and known to be false. O'Reilly faces two specific counts related to false statements made in January and May of last year, which allegedly occurred at Lincoln Lane in Dublin. Both defendants were arrested at their home in Cherry Orchard Green, Ballyfermot, in September last year following an investigation initiated by the Gardaí. During the Monday hearing, a Garda officer confirmed that the book of evidence was ready for service, but O'Reilly requested that the matter be put back. The court noted that the couple refused service specifically because their legal counsel was not available to act for them.

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Origins of the Perjury Investigation

The current charges against Samantha O'Reilly and Steven Cummins stem from a referral made by a Dublin court to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). This referral was triggered by perjury concerns regarding claims made by the couple during Conor McGregor's appeal against a civil jury's finding that he raped Nikita Hand. The investigation was initiated after a lawyer for Nikita Hand requested it, following her successful civil lawsuit against McGregor. In that civil action, a jury found McGregor liable for assault regarding an incident where Hand alleged she was brutally raped and battered in a penthouse at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018.

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Conflicting Accounts and Withdrawn Statements

Nikita Hand denied having any physical altercation with her former partner, describing the claims made by Samantha O'Reilly and Steven Cummins as lies. O'Reilly, a former neighbor of Hand, had submitted an affidavit claiming she witnessed a fight between Hand and her partner at approximately the same time as the incident at the Beacon hotel in Sandyford. However, this evidence was unexpectedly withdrawn by Conor McGregor's legal team as part of the appeal process. McGregor had initially told the court that he and Hand had engaged in consensual sex, but the appeal failed to overturn the civil jury's decision, which included eight women and four men.

Impact on Legal Proceedings and Future Dates

Conor McGregor's appeal against the civil jury's finding was ultimately lost on all five grounds, and the Supreme Court also refused to hear further appeals regarding the civil case. As a result, Hand was awarded €248,603.60 in damages, and McGregor was ordered to pay approximately €1.3 million in legal costs. The manner in which the new evidence was abandoned in the last moment by McGregor's team was described as mysterious by Jude Brian O'Moore during previous court hearings. Samantha O'Reilly and Steven Cummins have been remanded on continuing bail until December 7th to allow further time for the service of the book of evidence to be arranged.