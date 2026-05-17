Conor McGregor Returns to UFC After Five-Year Absence for Non-Title Rematch Against Max Holloway

The text describes the comeback of Conor McGregor, a former UFC two-weight champion, from a five-year hiatus. He will take on Max Holloway in a non-title rematch on 11 July at UFC 329.

CONOR MCGREGOR WILL return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship Octagon for the first time in five years when he takes on Max Holloway in a non-title rematch on 11 July in Las Vegas, UFC said Saturday.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion and still one of UFC’s most famous and bankable fighters, hasn’t fought since suffering a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier on 10 July 2021. July’s return at UFC 329 will be a rematch of his second UFC fight, in August 2013, when McGregor beat Holloway in Boston despite suffering a torn knee ligament during the bout





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Conor Mcgregor UFC Max Holloway Rematch Five-Year Hiatus

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