Conor McGregor Returns to UFC on July 11th, Facing Max Holloway in Rematch

Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion, will make his long-awaited return to the UFC on July 11th, facing Max Holloway in a rematch of their 2013 bout. McGregor has been out of action since 2021 due to a leg injury and a drug suspension. He is hunting his first win since stopping Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Conor McGregor will make his long awaited return to the UFC on July 11th where he will face Max Holloway in his first fight since 2021.

UFC boss Dana White last revealed that McGregor and Holloway would square off during international fight week in a rematch of their 2013 bout, which The Irish star swiftly took to social media to comment on his return, posting snaps of his win over Holloway all those years ago, promising the same outcome this time around. In Holloway, McGregor faces off against one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, with the multiple time featherweight champion widely considered the best 145 pound fighter in history. has fought on 8 occasions in that space of time, most recently losing the symbolic BMF title to Charles Oliveira in March of this year.

It has been five years since we last saw McGregor in a cage. On that occasion, he was carted off by medical professionals after snapping his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier.

A 2024 return against Michael chandler fell through when McGregor pulled out with an injury days before the bout, with the SBG fighter then forced to spend time on the sidelines when he was slapped with an 18-month suspension for missing three drug tests in the autumn of 2024. McGregor has won just a single UFC fight in a decade, and is hunting his first win since stopping Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2020





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Conor Mcgregor UFC Max Holloway Rematch Leg Injury Drug Suspension Hunting His First Win

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