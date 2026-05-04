Conor McGregor's Gift to Former Boxing Coach Destroyed in Arson Attack

A truck gifted by Conor McGregor to his first boxing coach, Philip Sutcliffe, was deliberately set on fire outside Sutcliffe's Dublin home. Gardaí are investigating the incident as criminal damage.

A deliberate arson attack has left authorities investigating the destruction of a custom truck gifted to Philip Sutcliffe , a former Olympic boxer and current Dublin City Councillor, by Conor McGregor.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at Sutcliffe’s home on the Naas Road in Inchicore, Dublin. The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux prominently branded with McGregor’s ‘Forged Irish Stout’ logo, was completely engulfed in flames. Dublin Fire Brigade responded swiftly to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire, thankfully ensuring no injuries were sustained. The investigation is being led by Gardaí, who confirmed they are treating the incident as criminal damage.

A spokesperson stated that an inquiry was launched following reports of the fire at the residential property. Despite repeated attempts to obtain a statement from Councillor Sutcliffe, communication was handled by his secretary, who expressed strong displeasure at being contacted during the Bank Holiday weekend. The secretary firmly declined to comment on the incident, emphasizing the family’s desire for privacy and suggesting the media focus on Sutcliffe’s positive contributions to the community.

She questioned why journalists didn’t report on good news instead of focusing on negative events, and requested that the media respect their privacy during this distressing time. The secretary’s responses were notably defensive and indicated a clear unwillingness to engage with the press regarding the arson attack. This incident arrives amidst a backdrop of previous controversy surrounding Councillor Sutcliffe.

In 2024, he departed from the Independent Ireland party following criticism related to his continued support of Conor McGregor, who was facing legal action from Nikita Hand. Sutcliffe was initially elected to represent the Ballyfermot-Drimnagh area on Dublin City Council. The truck itself was a gesture of gratitude from McGregor in 2023, recognizing Sutcliffe’s pivotal role as his first boxing coach at the Crumlin Amateur Boxing Club.

A video shared on McGregor’s social media platforms documented the handover of the vehicle, with Liam Flynn, manager of the Black Forge Inn, presenting Sutcliffe with the keys. Sutcliffe’s enthusiastic response in the video – “Thank you Conor, gentleman. Anything he touches turns to gold” – highlighted the strong bond between the two men. The arson attack raises questions about potential motives and the escalating tensions surrounding McGregor and his associates.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation and appealing for any information that may assist in identifying those responsible for this act of criminal damage





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