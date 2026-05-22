Conor O'Brien on the Value of Craft and the Challenges of Profiting from it

Conor O'Brien, an Irish emerging designer, discusses the challenges of making a living from craft in the modern world. He highlights the historical undervaluation of craft and the need for a shift in perception to recognize the true cost of handmade goods.

Irish emerging designer Conor O'Brien has been reflecting on the realities of fast fashion and how it affects those looking to make a living from their work.

At 25, Conor has been building up his brand over the years, with his latest collection, Phantom Thread, debuting at Speaking about the origins of crafting, Conor said: "The value of craft is that we've inherited a craft tradition based on people who have either purchased it before and paid little for it, because the person making it was either doing it for free or not getting paid. If you didn't acquire crafted items through that avenue, you were a craftsperson yourself, and you could make these things yourself.

". Today, we're trying to adjust people to a craft value they think is extortionate because it has never existed before, even though it always has. It just hasn't been named, and the facilities to support it haven't been there. So, for example, we all know that the making of an Aran sweater is something like 10,000 stitches on average in a sweater.

It's arbitrary. People take different amounts of time to knit, but on average, it takes a very long time.

"It could take two, three, four, five weeks. Depending on the item, it could take up to 10 weeks. Just compare it to today's minimum wage, then multiply that by the actual number of hours and say we'll just pay a crafts person minimum wage. That's already well beyond even the most expensive clothing in the world.

"You know that's already costing thousands. Then, if I want to function as a business that needs to turn a profit of some description, I would at least need to charge €16,000-€18,000 for a sweater arm. It's a shame because we simply don't have the infrastructure on this planet right now that will ever facilitate what craft should actually be getting paid.





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