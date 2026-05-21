Conor O'Brien's Aran Knitwear and Beyond: Dublin Fashion Scene

Conor O'Brien, an Irish designer with a fresh perspective on knitwear and Victorian-era influences, talks about his Aran knitwear designs and the importance of independent shops and showcasing Irish fashion at Dublin Fashion Week.

We speak to Irish designer Conor O'Brien, who talks about his Aran knitwear, which he hand-knits himself, his favorite independent shops, and Dublin Fashion Week.

Growing up in Dublin, at just 25, Conor is fresh off the release of his collection from late last year, Phantom Thread, where he hand-knits and designs his own pieces inspired by the Victorian era, while adding in some contemporary elements. Speaking about his specific look to RSVP Live, Conor says: 'I have had a lot of identities and ideas going on before, but something that has grounded me to create an image is always just going with my gut and ignoring looking left and looking right all the time and whatever can happen organically from the what the kind of products that you create or the pieces that you create will happen naturally for you.





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aran Knitwear Irish Designer Dublin Fashion Week Independent Shops Victorian-Era Influences Hand-Knits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conor McGregor eyeing comeback as questions mount on his legacyFormer UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre fears that McGregor may have passed his prime, but UFC legend McGregor is aiming to turn back the clock and prove doubters wrong against Holloway.

Read more »

Four new train stations planned in Meath under proposed Navan-Dublin rail lineJourney from Navan to Dublin expected to take no more than 60 minutes under latest plans

Read more »

Irish Language Attitudes ResearchIrisheacht trends report launched in Dublin exploring attitudes towards Irish language after six rounds

Read more »

Conor McGregor prepares for his first UFC return in five yearsIrish fighter McGregor is dealing with a long lay-off, but he is confident of a return to form and a victory against Max Holloway. McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight and suffered losses to Mayweather and fell from his status as the biggest star in the sport, but is now training for his return to the Octagon on July 11th.

Read more »