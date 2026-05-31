Constitution River Leads Historic Irish Sweep in French Derby

In an extraordinary display, Irish-trained horses secured the top four positions in the 2026 Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club at Chantilly. Constitution River, the 15-8 favourite trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, overcame a poor stall draw to win. Stablemates Hawk Mountain and Montreal completed a 1-2-3 for Ballydoyle, with Donnacha O'Brien's A Boy Named Susie finishing fourth, creating the first Irish clean sweep of the race. The victory marks O'Brien's third win in the French Derby in six years and positions Constitution River as a potential star for future Classic races.

The 2026 Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club at Chantilly was historically dominated by Irish-trained horses, as Constitution River led a remarkable 1-2-3-4 finish for the Irish.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien at Ballydoyle and ridden by Ryan Moore, Constitution River overcame a wide stall draw to win by three-quarters of a length from stablemates Hawk Mountain and Montreal. The fourth place went to A Boy Named Susie, trained by Donnacha O'Brien. This clean sweep echoes Aidan O'Brien's feat in the 2016 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which was also held at Chantilly during Longchamp's redevelopment.

The victory marks O'Brien's third win in the French Derby in six years and makes Constitution River only the fifth Irish-trained horse to win the race. Post-race, jockey Ryan Moore praised the colt's潜力, suggesting he could improve over longer distances. MV Magnier, representing Coolmore, expressed that Aidan O'Brien sees something special in the horse. O'Brien, characteristically humble, highlighted the quality of his entire three-year-old group.

The result emphatically establishes Constitution River as a leading Classic contender and underscores the current strength of Irish training on the European stage





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Horse Racing Prix Du Jockey Club French Derby Constitution River Aidan O'brien Ryan Moore Ballydoyle Irish Racing Chantilly Classic Race 2026

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