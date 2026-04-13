Consumer Complaints Surge in Ireland: Ryanair Tops List, Faulty Goods Remain a Major Issue

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in Ireland received a high volume of complaints in the last year, with Ryanair leading the list. Faulty goods and online ordering problems were the main issues, highlighting the importance of consumer rights. The report showed a surge in complaints related to online purchases.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( CCPC ) received a surge of complaints from consumers in the past year, highlighting issues with faulty goods and services, particularly in the realm of online ordering . The annual report revealed that Ryanair topped the list of companies prompting consumer complaints , followed by Rathwood, a home and garden retailer, and other major players in the market.

The report also sheds light on the types of products and services that generated the most consumer grievances, including cars and home improvements, underscoring the importance of consumer rights and the role of the CCPC in addressing these concerns. This comprehensive overview offers valuable insights into the evolving landscape of consumer issues and the measures taken to protect consumers in Ireland. Ryanair emerged as the primary source of consumer complaints, with 593 individuals contacting the CCPC regarding the airline. This represents a noticeable increase compared to the previous year, although it's important to consider that this is a fraction of the total consumers who used Ryanair's services. Rathwood, a smaller business, saw a substantial spike in complaints, rising from 14 in 2024 to 565 in the latest report. The complaints centered on delayed deliveries of online orders, including garden furniture and firewood, with customers waiting months for their purchases. Rathwood attributed the delays to a supplier's closure and restructuring efforts, but the issues persisted, leading to refunds for affected customers. Major retailers such as Currys, Sky, and Eir also garnered a significant number of complaints. Harvey Norman, Aer Lingus, Lidl, Virgin Media, and Vodafone also featured in the top 10 companies with the most complaints. The CCPC helpline saw almost 43,000 consumers contacting the helplines last year. The CCPC's report indicated that faulty goods and services continued to be the leading cause of consumer complaints for the fifth consecutive year. However, there was a substantial increase in complaints related to online purchases, rising by 14 percent since 2024. The total of 10,297 consumers have been referred to the Small Claims Court. Consumers spent an average of €6,292 on the products or services that led to issues. Motorists were a major source of complaints, with 5,827 contacts linked to cars. Home building and improvements also triggered a high volume of complaints, with almost 3,000 consumers reporting problems and an average expenditure of €14,597 in that area. Gráinne Griffin, CCPC director of communications, emphasized the potential financial burden on consumers when home improvement projects go wrong and reiterated that the CCPC could take legal action against traders who don't comply with the law. Griffin also highlighted the importance of consumers understanding their rights when purchasing goods, stressing that the responsibility for resolving issues with faulty products lies with the seller, not the manufacturer, regardless of warranty or guarantee terms





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Consumer Complaints Ryanair CCPC Faulty Goods Online Ordering

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