Consumer Watchdog CCPC Uncovers Potential Breaches of Consumer Law During Nationwide Inspections

Consumer watchdog CCPC conducts 80 unannounced inspections of retailers across six counties in Ireland

Consumer watchdog CCPC conducts 80 unannounced inspections of retailers across six counties in Ireland to check prices and enforce compliance with consumer law . Inspectors found potential breaches of the law, including misleading pricing and commercial practices , but also noted strong levels of compliance among many retailers.

The CCPC will continue to support and engage with businesses to support compliance, but will take enforcement action against traders who continue to deliberately deceive consumers. The commission is seeking stronger enforcement powers, including the ability to issue direct fines for serious or repeated breaches





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CCPC Consumer Law Inspections Retailers Pricing Commercial Practices Stronger Enforcement Powers Direct Fines

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