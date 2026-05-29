Content Creator's Concerns About Social Media and Online Safety

A content creator and podcaster shares her thoughts on social media, online safety, and the impact of technology on children.

The content creator and podcaster is a fan of social media , but is aware of issues such as online safety and the dangers it can pose to children.

She acknowledges the benefits of social media in connecting people, especially those living abroad. However, she also recognizes the importance of setting boundaries and being mindful of the amount of time spent on technology. The podcaster mentioned that she sometimes spends up to two hours scrolling through her phone, which includes filming and editing content. She expressed her desire to reduce her phone usage and focus on creating rather than consuming.

In contrast, she enjoys spending time in nature, such as hiking, where she can be alone with her surroundings. The podcaster also expressed her concern about kids growing up in the age of social media and technology. She believes that parents should have control over their children's devices, especially during the teenage years.

She shared her personal experience of getting her first phone at the age of 14, which was only for her parents to track her location and ensure she was home for dinner. The podcaster's comments highlight the importance of balancing the benefits of technology with the need for online safety and responsible behavior, especially for children





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