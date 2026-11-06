Controversial 4.5m Sligo Cemetery Memorial Removed Overnight

Sligo County Council oversaw removal of a 4.5m memorial at Sligo Cemetery that breached height rules. The monument was erected without full planning permission and cost an estimated 180,000 to 230,000 euro.

A controversial 4.5m-high memorial in Sligo Cemetery has been removed after it was erected at the grave of the late Willie McGinley, who was 23 years old. Three white marble statues of the Holy Family, St Michael and St Gabriel, along with the supporting plinth, were dismantled overnight on Friday. The operation also caused damage to the top of the young man's headstone.

Sligo County Council has been contacted for comment on the removal. It is believed that gardaí maintained a presence at the cemetery while the removal works took place. The local authority is currently investigating how the monument was put up two weeks before its removal without full planning permission.

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How the Sligo Cemetery Memorial Was Dismantled

The memorial was taken down in a single overnight operation that also involved removing the surrounding structure. Workers dismantled the statues and plinth before the headstone itself was affected during the works. The removal left the grave area standing in line with the rest of the cemetery.

The 2009 cemetery bylaws state that a headstone on a triple plot shall not be greater in height than 1.53m, or 5ft, above ground level. The McGinley monument stood at approximately 4.5m above ground level, which is almost three times the permitted limit. This gap between the monument and the bylaws is the central reason the council has opened its inquiry.

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One industry insider estimated that the entire memorial would have cost between 180,000 euro and 230,000 euro. The statues alone were estimated to have cost approximately 90,000 euro. These figures have not been confirmed by the council or the family and remain an estimate from the industry source.

Family and Councillor Views on the Monument

Sinn Féin councillor Arthur Gibbons said on Friday that it was only right for the memorial to be removed. Gibbons argued that planning permission is required in the cemetery so that everything stays at a normal reality for every family. He said that placing a structure of that scale on one grave was nearly making a god out of one person, while everyone else must abide by the planning laws.

Gibbons also said it was not fair on other families who had been restricted by the guidelines. He described the monument as a blatant and expensive abuse of the rules, while stressing that his remarks were not a sign of disrespect to the person buried in the grave. He said that those who erected it believed they were above the planning laws of the land, which he said they are not.

Gibbons expressed sympathy for the McGinley family and said they must be feeling very sore about the removal. He suggested that the people who put up the monument were likely specialist monumental sculpture workers who knew the cemetery guidelines. He added that everybody buried in the cemetery is equal under the law.

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Teague McGinley, the father of Willie McGinley, spoke on the second anniversary of his son's death, which was the Sunday before the removal. He denied either organising or funding the memorial. He said it had been his son's wish to have a big high headstone, and that relatives from England, Ireland, Scotland, Dublin and America had pooled funds to pay for it. He said he had not known the monument had gone up and that it was a surprise to everybody.

A cemetery visitor who spoke on Friday morning said he approved of the removal. He said he had buried his wife a few years earlier and was not allowed to erect a large headstone either. Another man at the cemetery said there would be a lot of mixed views about the latest development, adding that it was still a man's grave.

Cemetery Bylaws and Next Steps for Council

The immediate consequence is that the McGinley grave now sits within the height limit set by the 2009 cemetery bylaws, and the statues are no longer in place. Sligo County Council's investigation into how the monument was erected without full planning permission is ongoing. No further sanctions or findings have been announced in the source material.

For other families in Sligo Cemetery, the case sets out clearly that the bylaws apply to every plot, including triple plots. Families who wish to erect memorials are expected to follow the published height limits, which the council enforces through its planning process. The outcome of the council's inquiry will determine whether any further action follows for those involved in erecting the monument.