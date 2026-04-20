Convicted Abuser Jailed for 12.5 Years After Decades-Long Manhunt and Escaped Custody

A survivor of childhood sexual abuse by her stepfather praises the dedicated detective and teacher who helped secure a 12.5-year prison sentence after the perpetrator evaded justice for years.

Tommy Barry, a 67-year-old man from Dublin, has been sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after a long-standing pursuit of justice regarding horrific crimes committed against his stepdaughter, Christina Hayes, during the late 1990s. The ordeal began when Hayes was just a child between the ages of six and seven. In 1999, a vigilant primary school teacher discovered a disturbing note on a classroom worksheet where Hayes wrote that she felt disappointed when her stepfather had sex with her.

This pivotal moment initiated a multi-decade investigation, though the path to conviction was far from straightforward, as Barry managed to evade the authorities for years after escaping from Shelton Abbey prison in County Wicklow shortly after his initial incarceration. Throughout the decades, retired detective garda Maria Flynn remained committed to the case, driven by a persistent need to secure justice for the survivor. The investigation took a complex turn when Barry fled to the United Kingdom, where he managed to live under various aliases for a significant period. It was not until 2016, following the discovery of a photograph on social media, that Detective Flynn was able to coordinate with UK authorities to conduct fingerprint analysis. This breakthrough confirmed Barry's identity, allowing for the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant. In January, following a two-week trial at the Central Criminal Court, Barry was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape. During the sentencing hearing, Justice O'Connor described the crimes as having an incalculable level of depravity, underscoring the severity of the violation committed against a defenseless child. Christina Hayes, now 36, chose to waive her right to anonymity to ensure her perpetrator was publicly held accountable. In a powerful victim impact statement, which the judge lauded for its eloquence, Hayes detailed the lasting psychological scars of the abuse, including struggles with depression, anxiety, and deeply damaged self-worth. She poignantly spoke for the child she once was, asserting that she refused to let the abuse dictate her future or the safety of her own daughter. Hayes expressed profound gratitude toward her former teacher for the life-saving intervention and to Detective Flynn for her unwavering dedication over the last 25 years. Despite the conviction, Hayes noted the continued pain caused by Barry's total lack of remorse. The court ultimately handed down a sentence of 12.5 years for the rape charges, concurrent with sentences for sexual assault, marking the end of a grueling legal journey that highlights both the trauma of abuse and the extraordinary persistence of those who fight for the truth





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