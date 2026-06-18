Convicted Paedophile Basketball Coach John Kenneally Dies in Prison as Survivors Await State Apology

John Kenneally, a former basketball coach serving 19 years for sexually abusing 15 boys, died in Midlands Prison. A report found Garda failures in the 1980s. Survivors met the Justice Minister, who committed to a full state apology soon.

The former basketball coach , a 75-year-old convicted paedophile who was serving a cumulative sentence of almost 19 years for the serial sexual abuse of 15 young boys between 1979 and 1990, died in custody at Midlands Prison on the morning of 18 June 2026.

Reports indicate he had been in palliative care on the G landing of the prison for the final three weeks of his life and was expected to die. His health had been poor for some time, with sources stating he had recently been resuscitated and hospitalized.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the death, noting that all deaths in custody are investigated by the Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons, and An Garda Síochána where warranted, with the cause of death determined by the Coroner's Office. The perpetrator, whose name is widely reported as John Kenneally, subjected his victims to horrific abuse including stripping them, handcuffing them, photographing them, and inflicting torture with chicken wire doubled over an exercise bar and applied to their genitals.

The case has been a source of public outrage for decades, with survivors long fighting for a state apology over institutional failings. Recently, the Justice Minister committed to delivering a full state apology, which victims hope will be issued in the coming weeks.

A recent report into the abuses found a clear and serious dereliction of duty by An Garda Síochána, as knowledge of Kenneally's activities was known to two senior Garda officers and a senior clergyman in Waterford in the late 1980s, yet no action was taken until a formal complaint by survivor Jason Clancy in December 2012. Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan met with several survivors, describing the meeting as very amicable.

Jason Clancy expressed confidence and happiness with the minister's assurances, emphasizing that a state apology is hugely significant as an acknowledgment of their suffering. Another survivor, Colin Power, noted that while no firm date was given, they want the apology before the Dáil recesses for the summer, forty years after the abuse.

Their solicitor, Darragh Mackin, called the meeting the light at the end of the tunnel, stating that the minister apologized for the failings of the entire department and indicated a full formal state apology will be forthcoming in the coming weeks





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