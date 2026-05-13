Convicted Sex Offender Paul Morris Jailed for Sexual Exploitation of Vulnerable Teenager

Paul Morris, a convicted sex offender, was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a vulnerable teenager. The court established his criminal activity over a period of two years in his mobile home within the Chianti Park, Tallaght. Morris targeted the teenager and used this opportunity to exploit his physical and emotional vulnerabilities.

A convicted sex offender , Paul Morris (58), has been jailed for four years for sexual exploitation of a particularly vulnerable teenager . Morris targeted the teenager, who was then 15 years old, after falsely claiming to be a youth worker and groomed him while using his mobile home in Chianti Park , Tallaght .

The teenager eventually moved in with Morris and suffered sexual assault and attempted anal rape by Morris between May 1, 2010 and April 1, 2011, as reported by the victim and established by the Central Criminal Court jury. The impact of the abuse on the now 31-year-old victim was significant, as he disclosed his challenging upbringing, drug use, and unstable living conditions before meeting Morris.

Through evidence, the court heard how Morris preyed on the victim's vulnerabilities and engaged in manipulative behavior to isolate him from his family





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Sex Offender Sexual Exploitation Vulnerable Teenager Chianti Park Tallaght Grooming Manipulation Isolation Sexual Assault Attempted Anal Rape

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