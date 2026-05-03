Cool Start to May: Ireland's Weather Forecast for the Week Ahead

Met Éireann forecasts a cool and unsettled week for Ireland as May begins, with a mix of dry weather, showers, and below-average temperatures. Expect cloudy skies, sunny spells, and potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Ireland is set to experience a period of cool weather as May begins, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann . While generally dry conditions are expected, occasional showers and patches of rain will feature throughout the week.

The initial days of May will see a mix of cloud cover, sunny spells, and scattered showers, with temperatures remaining below average for this time of year. Today, Sunday, May 3rd, will begin with mostly cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain, drizzle, and mist in various locations. As the afternoon progresses, limited brighter intervals and scattered showers are anticipated, some of which may be heavy and accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the southern and western regions.

Temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate northerly breezes. Tonight, the showers will gradually diminish, becoming isolated overnight, and patches of mist and fog are expected to develop. The lowest temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius, with light northerly breezes persisting. Monday, May 4th, promises a drier day overall, though still largely cloudy, with the possibility of light rain.

Patches of mist or fog may be present initially, but well-scattered, mainly light showers are expected. Bright or sunny intervals will develop, especially from the afternoon onwards. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light northerly breezes. Monday night will remain mainly dry, featuring a mix of cloud and clear spells, along with some patches of mist or fog.

A few showers are possible in the northwest, and the lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, with light northwesterly breezes. Tuesday, May 5th, will continue with similar weather patterns, starting with mostly cloudy conditions and patchy light rain or drizzle moving southeastwards. This will clear throughout the afternoon and evening, giving way to bright or sunny spells from the northwest.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius, warmest in the south, with light to moderate northerly breezes. Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog, and the lowest temperatures will be between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius, with light variable breezes.

Wednesday, May 6th, is forecast to be dry in most areas with bright or sunny spells, although some showers or longer spells of rain are expected over Ulster and northeast Leinster. Temperatures will remain cool, ranging from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, coolest in Ulster, with a light to moderate northerly breeze. Looking ahead, Thursday, May 7th, will begin dry, but rain will develop and spread throughout the day.

Friday, May 8th, will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in parts of the country, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Overall, the week ahead suggests a continuation of cool and unsettled conditions, typical of a changeable Irish spring. Residents are advised to be prepared for varying weather conditions and to stay updated with the latest forecasts from Met Éireann





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Ireland Weather Met Éireann Forecast May Cool Rain Showers Temperatures

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