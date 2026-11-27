Aidan O'Brien's 2025 Epsom and Irish Derby champion Lambourn has been sold by Coolmore Stud. The dual-derby winner travels to Denmark for racing and potential stud duties under owner Flemming Velin.

Top-class thoroughbred racehorse Lambourn has officially left the Coolmore Stud estate in Ireland. The celebrated dual-Derby winner, who captured the 2025 Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien, will now continue his professional career in Denmark. The sale marks a significant shift for the high-profile colt, as he heads to new owners to pursue both racing and breeding opportunities in Scandinavia.

Confirmation of Sale to Flemming Velin

Coolmore confirmed the transaction on Friday, stating that Lambourn has been sold to Flemming Velin. A spokesperson for the prominent breeding operation stated that the colt has gone to a very good home and a very good man. The horse is scheduled to arrive at his new base in Denmark this Friday. Velin intends for Lambourn to compete on the track for a period before potentially retiring to stud.

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Racing Legacy and Pedigree Achievements

Lambourn's victory in the 2025 Epsom Derby marked his trainer's eleventh win in that prestigious race. He subsequently secured the English-Irish Derby double by winning at the Curragh. This achievement made him only the twentieth horse to complete this specific double since records began. The feat mirrors the career of his sire, Australia, who won both races in 2014. He joins an exclusive group of only twenty horses that have won both the Derby Stakes and the Irish Derby since 1907.

Velin Explains Purchase Strategy

Flemming Velin, a well-known owner and bloodstock figure in Denmark, addressed the unusual nature of acquiring a horse of this caliber. He told the Danish website Galopsport that the purchase may seem surprising to many observers. Velin suggested that Coolmore might have more stallions with pedigrees easier to market internationally. This strategy likely influenced their decision to sell a son of Australia, who is not necessarily the easiest to market globally compared to other options in their inventory.

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Racing Career and Recent Form

As a racehorse, Lambourn has demonstrated exceptional talent across various distances. He won the 2025 Epsom Derby under jockey Wayne Lordan. He then triumphed in the Irish Derby at the Curragh under Ryan Moore. Earlier in his career, he won the Chester Vase. He also claimed the Group Two Huxley Stakes last May. In that race, he defeated Bay City Roller, who later won the Coronation Cup. These victories established him as one of the most promising colts of his generation.

Shift in Training Role and Future Prospects

Following his major classic wins, Lambourn's role at Ballydoyle evolved. He served in a pacemaker capacity for other horses in recent months. This included duties in the September Irish Champion Stakes. His final race was the Bahrain International earlier this month. In that event, he failed to finish in the top three. Despite this recent decline in form, his racing record remains highly impressive. He escapes the fate of being gelded, a decision previously made for 2020 Epsom winner Serpentine after he was exported to Australia.

Impact on European Breeding Prestige

The sale of a dual-Derby winner to Denmark highlights changing dynamics in the thoroughbred industry. Victory in either or both Derbys was once a near-guarantee of a stud career in Europe. Coolmore's willingness to not stand Lambourn as a stallion in Ireland reflects a shift in that tradition. It serves as a blow to the prestige of both the English and Irish Derby races. The horse's presence in Denmark makes him the most high-profile racehorse ever imported to the country. Velin noted that Lambourn's dam line is particularly interesting and valuable for future breeding programs.