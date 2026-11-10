Cop31 in Antalya: Agenda Largely Agreed Before Climate Talks Begin

Cop31 in Antalya opens with a procedural agenda largely agreed in advance, rejected proposals on adaptation finance, and severe traffic disruption for delegates.

At 9.05am on November 10 each year, Turkey comes to a standstill to remember Atatürk, founding father of the Turkish republic. In Antalya, the two minutes of blaring horns arrived after the city had already ground to a halt under the weight of Cop31, the global climate summit.

Antalya, like almost every previous host of the conference of the parties, known as Cop, had greatly underestimated the logistical challenge of hosting the largest gathering in the world's diplomatic calendar. As 30-minute commutes stretched into four-hour crawls and meeting schedules collapsed, delegates began asking whether Cops can get anything right.

Also read Climate extremes ‘off the charts’ as countries gather for Cop31 summit

Cop31 Agenda Was Largely Agreed in Advance

The Cop31 agenda was largely agreed before the 196 countries gathered in Antalya. It is a low-key, procedural list of previously agreed items to be checked for progress or, in some cases, signs of life.

Attendees and observers have been encouraged not to expect too much from this conference. The agenda, agreed after protracted and prickly discussions, suggests that this cautious approach may be sensible.

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On mitigation, efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are going painfully slowly and have, to date, been insufficient to achieve actual cuts. On finance, the pot of money promised by richer nations for poorer countries to help them develop clean energy is being stirred around this year to see how it can be allocated, but it is not receiving any extra funds.

Rejected Proposals on Adaptation Finance and Mountains

The African group of countries sought to add an item putting flesh on a commitment to treble adaptation finance. This is the money needed to protect people, property and livelihoods against the already embedded impacts of climate change, and the item was rejected.

Rich nations are not keen on paying for that, and prefer to back investments in renewable energy that might make money for them in the long run. Nepal, still pulling its dead from the mud, sought an item on mountains and climate, given the twin catastrophes of landslides and drought that await as mountainous regions' main water sources melt. That proposal also failed to make the cut.

Comoros proposed an item on sustainable diets, arguing that the typical western intake, heavy on dairy, beef and palm oil, is devastating for climate and biodiversity. The small African archipelago was persuaded to withdraw the suggestion, so the infamous split was avoided as the first item on the agenda.

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Fuel Price Shock Dipped Fossil Emissions Slightly

According to the Global Carbon Project, which has just published its latest research, emissions from fossil fuels look to have dipped slightly, thanks to the Iran war. With fuel prices spiralling, consumers simply could not afford to buy and burn as much as usual.

Emissions from wildfire and habitat loss look to have risen, however, which cancels out any war gains. The Global Carbon Project's findings therefore leave the overall picture far from a climate success.

Delegates Face Traffic Disruption Ahead of Leaders

World leaders are arriving to say their piece on Wednesday and Thursday, and the Cop31 organisers have warned of traffic disruption. Tuesday's chaos was barely acknowledged in official publicity, which proudly proclaimed that it had never been easier to get around the city.

Non-governmental attendees, including enthusiastic young people, persistent campaigners and optimistic private policy advisers, have swamped the Cop31 campus in huge numbers. Their drive is important in buoying negotiations, and their challenge for the next few days is simply to get to the arena.