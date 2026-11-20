Environmental groups and EU nations reject the Cop31 draft text for omitting fossil fuel phase-out commitments, demanding stronger climate action before the summit concludes.

Climate campaigners and numerous national delegations have declared the Cop31 summit the worst in history, urging governments to leave without an agreement rather than accept the current draft text. This rejection stems from the removal of critical commitments to phase out fossil fuels, a decision that has triggered widespread condemnation from environmental advocates and several key EU member states. The summit, held in Turkey, has become a focal point for global climate justice concerns as negotiations stall over the lack of concrete mechanisms to transition away from coal, oil, and gas.

Campaigners Denounce Draft Text as Historical Failure

Members of Climate Action Network International (CAN), a coalition of more than 2,300 environmental and climate justice organizations, staged a press conference amidst torrential rain to voice their outrage. Tasneem Essop, CAN's executive director, characterized the summit as washed out and explicitly stated that her network is rejecting what is currently on the table. She called on governments, particularly those in the global south, to join in refusing the inadequate wording offered by negotiators.

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Mohamed Adow, representing Power Shift Africa, argued that while US president Donald Trump was absent from the talks, other countries were performing his dirty work by diluting climate commitments. Adow suggested that it would be more prudent to defer all remaining matters to Cop32 in Ethiopia rather than sign off on a document that offers no substantive progress. His comments reflect a growing sentiment that the current draft fails to uphold previous international agreements on climate mitigation.

EU and Allied Nations Demand Fossil Fuel Clarity

The European Union is poised to officially reject the second draft emerging from the summit because it lacks any reference to fossil fuels or roadmaps for transitioning away from them. This omission directly contradicts the agreement reached at Cop28 to begin working on this critical issue. Ireland was one of approximately 25 countries that held a joint press conference on Friday to demand that fossil fuel wording be included in the final agreement.

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Support for this stance comes from a diverse group of nations including Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Brazil, Guatemala, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands, and the UK. These countries are part of the Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (Taff) initiative, which Ireland and Tuvalu will lead for the next year. Their collective action highlights a significant rift between major emitters and nations most vulnerable to climate change.

Technical Shortcomings and Financial Ambiguity

The current draft text includes a vague call for countries to electrify their economies to at least 35 per cent of energy use by 2035, but it fails to stipulate that this additional electricity must be generated from renewable sources. Furthermore, the document does not reference a just transition, ignoring a Cop30 agreement to establish mechanisms that respect workers, gender, and human rights in climate policies. This absence undermines efforts to ensure that climate action does not disproportionately harm vulnerable communities.

Finance remains another contentious issue, with the draft fudging previous pledges to support poor countries while pushing practical solutions for increased funding to future meetings. Controversially, the text highlights carbon capture and storage as a method for reducing emissions, despite the technology being unproven and criticized as a tactic to avoid cutting fossil fuel use. These inclusions have drawn sharp criticism from experts who view them as distractions from necessary decarbonization efforts.

Urgent Calls for Ministerial Intervention

Friends of the Earth Ireland has urged the government to insist on a radically improved text, with chief executive Deirdre Duffy expressing disbelief that fossil fuels were removed from the main climate agreement. She appealed to Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien, who is leading EU negotiations alongside the EU climate commissioner, to push for higher ambition and secure action on fossil fuels and climate finance. Duffy warned that failing to mention fossil fuels effectively deletes commitments to tackle the primary cause of the climate crisis.

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Although the summit was officially scheduled to conclude on Friday, an overrun is now considered almost inevitable. A revised third draft is expected to be published later on Friday or early on Saturday, signaling that negotiations will continue despite the intense backlash. The international community watches closely to see if this final revision will incorporate the necessary changes to address the grievances raised by campaigners and key member states.