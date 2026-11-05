Corinna Hardgrave Final Restaurant List Highlights Irish Dining

The Irish Times publishes Corinna Hardgrave's final restaurant guide, celebrating independent dining, value meals under €25, and new openings across Ireland with tributes from editors Joanne Cronin and Ali Dunworth.

Irish Times editors Joanne Cronin and Ali Dunworth have released a special edition of their 100 restaurants list as a poignant tribute to the recent passing of restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave. This publication serves as her final body of work, honoring her profound love for the hospitality industry, her commitment to fairness, and her immense joy in dining out. The editors emphasize that the list reflects her specific desire to champion independent restaurants and highlight exceptional value, particularly focusing on main courses priced under €25.

Hardgrave Focus on Value and Independence

Corinna Hardgrave approached this edition with a clear editorial vision to support small, independent eateries over large chains. She specifically sought to identify establishments offering good value through affordable main courses costing less than €25. Her curiosity drove her to include a diverse array of venues, ranging from newly opened spots to long-standing local treasures. The selection also features highly regarded vegetarian options, venues with impressive wine lists, and fine pubs that met her high standards for quality and atmosphere.

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Top Picks In Kinsale And Dublin Locations

Among the featured establishments is All Apologies in Kinsale, Co Cork, where husband and wife team Charlie O'Sullivan and Brendan O'Sullivan have realized their dream of ownership. Having previously worked at renowned venues like Rare and The Black Pig, the couple renovated a two-storey harbor-overlooking building to offer seasonal small plates, organic wines, and a strong cocktail menu. In Dublin, Cora on Lucan's Main St has been transformed by cafe owners Jason Mac an tSionnaigh and Ryan Nolan into a light-filled space where chef Paul Brogan serves modern brunches and lunches, with a dinner menu slated for winter arrival.

Korean Soul Food And South Indian Specialties

Kelan O'Reilly brings his background as a self-taught cook and Korean food enthusiast to Dak in Dublin 7, located behind Bar Anam. The menu centers on Korean soul food, featuring handmade mandu and five varieties of fried chicken that pair well with craft beers. A standout option for budget-conscious diners is the €25 dosirak meal, which exemplifies the value-focused ethos of the list. Meanwhile, Karthik Thiru's Dosa Dosa in Dublin 8 offers the first bricks-and-mortar presence for his Tamil Nadu specialist cuisine. Reviewers highlight the award-winning gunpowder ghee masala dosa, alongside spinach masala vada and well-priced grills and biryanis.

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Italian Fire Cooking And Yorkshire Chef Collaboration

Julles Mak and David Fox of Parrilla have launched Fuoco in Ranelagh, where chef Renato Braga cooks over fire. The menu eschews strict authenticity for a vibe of simple, well-executed Mediterranean food, featuring fresh pasta, pizzettes, and skewers of lamb belly and spiced carrots. In Dublin 8, Yorkshire chef Dan Chambers has partnered with Leonard's Corner pub for a collaboration. Chambers initially worked alone in the small kitchen, building a reputation for simple, seasonal cooking that has resonated with local patrons since the summer.

Editorial Tribute and Seasonal Dining Advice

Joanne Cronin and Ali Dunworth note that it is impossible to include every worthy establishment, urging readers to support their personal favorites regardless of whether they appear in this specific guide. The list is timed to help diners navigate the upcoming festive season, with recommendations for special occasions and places to party. As a lasting memory of Corinna Hardgrave, the editors invite the public to enjoy the season with family and friends, celebrating her legacy through the act of dining. The publication serves as both a practical guide and a heartfelt homage to a beloved colleague.