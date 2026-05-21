Cork and Dublin Name Teams for Sunday's Hurling Showdowns

Cork Senior Hurling manager Ben O'Connor has named his side for Sunday's Munster SHC Round 5 clash with Clare in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has also named his side for Sunday's Leinster senior hurling showdown against Kilkenny. The games have a 4pm and 2pm throw-in respectively, and will be live on RTÉ 2. Cork and Dublin are both already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series. The Rebels look to book their return to the Munster final on 7 June, while Kilkenny need to win to top the round-robin table. The Dubs have already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series. The game against Kilkenny has a 2pm throw-in at Parnell Park, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Cork (v Clare) 1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig) 2. Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), 4. Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra) 5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain). 8. Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O'Connell (Midleton), 10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) 13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr's). Subs: Dublin (v Kilkenny) 1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes) 2. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O'Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille) 5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Conor Burke (St Vincents) 8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Groarke (Cuala) 10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle) 13. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Cian O'Sullivan (St Brigids), 15. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) Subs:

Cork Senior Hurling manager Ben O'Connor has named his side for Sunday's Munster SHC Round 5 clash with Clare in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Robert Downey is named to start at centre-back, having missed Cork 's last game against Waterford due to injury.

Captain Darragh Fitzgibbon is sidelined following appendix surgery, with Mark Coleman leading the team in his absence. Barry Walsh also returns to the starting team at wing-forward, having been withdrawn pre-match against Waterford. Hugh O'Connor came in for his full championship debut on that occasion, and the switch is reversed ahead of Sunday.

Declan Dalton, Micheál Mullins and Eoin Roche are notable inclusions to the match-day 26 as the Rebels look to book their return to the Munster final on 7 June. The defending champions have already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series.

Meanwhile, Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has also shown his hand for Sunday's Leinster senior hurling showdown against Kilkenny. There is one change to the starting team from last week's win over Galway, with Eoghan O'Donnell replacing Conor McHugh in defence. It is effectively win or bust for Kilkenny, as they need to win to top the round-robin table. Throw-in at Parnell Park on Sunday is 2pm, and it's also live on RTÉ 2.

Cork has already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series. The game against Clare has a 4pm throw-in at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Cork Senior Hurling manager Ben O'Connor has named his side for Sunday's Munster SHC Round 5 clash with Clare in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The game has a 4pm throw-in.

Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has named his side for Sunday's Leinster senior hurling showdown against Kilkenny. The game has a 2pm throw-in at Parnell Park, and it's also live on RTÉ 2. The Rebels look to book their return to the Munster final on 7 June, while Kilkenny need to win to top the round-robin table.

The Dubs have already stamped their All-Ireland series ticket, and if they win or draw, they will top the round-robin table for the first time since its 2018 introduction. If Kilkenny win, they will top the round-robin table, but if they draw, they will still qualify for the quarter-finals. The Dubs have already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series.

The game against Kilkenny has a 2pm throw-in at Parnell Park, with the action live on RTÉ 2. The Rebels look to book their return to the Munster final on 7 June, while Kilkenny need to win to top the round-robin table. The Dubs have already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series. The game against Kilkenny has a 2pm throw-in at Parnell Park, with the action live on RTÉ 2.

The Rebels look to book their return to the Munster final on 7 June, while Kilkenny need to win to top the round-robin table. The Dubs have already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series. The game against Kilkenny has a 2pm throw-in at Parnell Park, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Cork (v Clare) 1.

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig) 2. Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), 4. Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra) 5.

Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain). 8. Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9.

Tommy O'Connell (Midleton), 10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) 13.

Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr's). Subs: Dublin (v Kilkenny) 1.

Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes) 2. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O'Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille) 5.

Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Conor Burke (St Vincents) 8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9.

Conor Groarke (Cuala) 10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle) 13.

David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Cian O'Sullivan (St Brigids), 15. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) Subs





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