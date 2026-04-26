Cork and Limerick Set to Clash in Munster Hurling Championship

Previewing the Munster Hurling Championship Round 2 encounter between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, including team lineups, recent form, and key talking points.

The highly anticipated Munster Hurling Championship clash between Cork and Limerick is set to unfold at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon. The match, scheduled for a 2pm throw-in, marks the second round of the championship and represents Limerick ’s first outing in the provincial series.

Cork, however, enters the contest with momentum on their side, having secured a notable victory over the All-Ireland champions Tipperary last Sunday in Thurles, winning by a score of 0-29 to 1-21. This win provides a significant confidence boost for the home side as they prepare to face the formidable Limerick team.

The teams have named their starting lineups, with a notable absence for Limerick in the form of Aaron Gillane, the Patrickswell star who delivered a strong performance in the recent league final. Gillane is sidelined due to injury, a blow to Limerick’s attacking options. The Cork team features a blend of experienced players and emerging talent, with key figures like Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon expected to play pivotal roles.

Limerick’s lineup boasts a wealth of All-Ireland winning experience, including the likes of Nickie Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, and Gearóid Hegarty. The midfield battle between Adam English and Tommy O’Connell promises to be a crucial area of contest. The forward lines for both teams are packed with scoring threats, setting the stage for an exciting and high-scoring encounter.

This match is a repeat of the league final held three weeks prior at the Gaelic Grounds, where Limerick emerged victorious with a convincing 1-27 to 1-21 win. However, championship hurling presents a different dynamic, and Cork will be eager to avenge that defeat on their home turf. The referee for today’s game is James Owens from Wexford, a seasoned official with a reputation for fair and consistent officiating.

The atmosphere at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is expected to be electric, with a large crowd anticipated to witness this crucial Munster championship encounter. Both teams will be looking to establish early dominance in the championship and secure a vital win to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages. The tactical approaches of both managers will be closely scrutinized, as they attempt to exploit any weaknesses in the opposition’s defense and maximize their own team’s strengths.

The game promises to be a thrilling spectacle for hurling fans, showcasing the skill, athleticism, and passion that define the sport





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Cork Limerick Hurling Munster Championship Páirc Uí Chaoimh Gaelic Games

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