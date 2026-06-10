Cork bank branch shut down after thieves use stolen telehandler to seize ATM

A typically bustling Cork bank branch has been forced to remain shut after criminals partially tore down the wall beside its entrance in a bid to seize an ATM using a stolen telehandler.

The location remains cordoned off this morning while Gardaí investigate a typically bustling Cork bank branch that has been forced to remain shut after criminals partially tore down the wall beside its entrance in a bid to seize an ATM using a stolen telehandler .

The incident occurred during the early hours at the Bank of Ireland branch at Little Island. Residents reported hearing a succession of loud crashes as the machinery was deployed to smash through the wall surrounding the ATM, resulting in substantial damage. The location remains cordoned off this morning while Gardaí investigate, and repair work is anticipated to commence on the severely damaged front wall of the Bank of Ireland branch.

Fragments of the bank's exterior are currently trapped beneath the wheels of the stolen telehandler, and the repair bill for the considerable damage is expected to be extremely steep. This marks the second attempted theft of an ATM in slightly over a week in Cork. On 1 June, a stolen JCB was deployed to ram the front of Dano's SuperValu in Mallow in North Cork in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the ATM there.

It's understood the thieves did succeed in making off with the ATM on this occasion - in Mallow, those responsible abandoned the scene without the machine, reports. ATMs in Ireland generally do not contain substantial amounts of cash and even when fully stocked will typically have a maximum capacity of roughly €20,000 in notes, depending on the denominations utilised





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Cork Bank Branch Gardaí Stolen Telehandler ATM Theft Cork Crime

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