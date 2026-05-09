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Cork Beats Waterford to Qualify for All-Ireland Series

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Cork Beats Waterford to Qualify for All-Ireland Series
CorkWaterfordStephen Barry
📆09/05/2026 20:07:00
📰The42_ie
23 sec. here / 36 min. at publisher
📊News: 132% · Publisher: 86%

Cork secured their qualification for the All-Ireland Series with a dramatic win against Waterford, despite fielding without two defensive stalwarts. The Rebels showcased tenacity and consistency, with Brian Hayes and Alan Connolly leading the way.

Cork 1-26 Waterford 0-25: In a compelling match, Cork charged forward to secure their qualification for the All-Ireland Series with a third consecutive win against Waterford , despite fielding without two defensive stalwarts.

The Rebels showcased consistency with Brian Hayes scoring seven points and Alan Connolly adding 0-9 despite being pulled down for black-card penalties. Mark Coleman sealed the victory with a crucial 61st-minute goal, leaving Waterford in grave danger of finishing last. Multiple injuries hampered Waterford's hopes, with Stephen Bennett the most serious. The crowd witnessed a major fire outside the ground, which was attended by the fire brigade

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Cork Waterford Stephen Barry Brian Hayes Alan Connolly Blow Out Victory Black-Card Penalties Tie Louisville All-Ireland Series U20 Loss To Clare Azzuri Walsh Park Plumes Of Black Smoke Major Fire Fitzgibbon Bennet B Patterson Hayes O'connor O'connell Manley Fiore Pass Skip Patchy Blog Fishing Pen Version Replacement Hold Ski Laporta Seren

 

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