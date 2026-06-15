Cork captain Darragh Fitzgibbon hopeful of return for All-Ireland quarter-final against Offaly

Cork hurling captain Darragh Fitzgibbon is recovering from appendicitis surgery and aims to be fit for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Offaly. He discussed his rehabilitation, the team's injury challenges, and the threat posed by a rapidly improving Offaly side.

Cork captain Darragh Fitzgibbon is aiming to recover in time for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final against Offaly this weekend after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. The Charleville club star spoke to The 42 about his swift recovery and the Minor medical event that kept him out of the Munster final.

He detailed his current training schedule and cautious approach to returning, emphasizing the excellent care he received from Dr. Adrian Murphy. Fitzgibbon reflected on missing the Munster final, acknowledging it was tough but putting it in perspective alongside teammates who were also unavailable or unused, particularly defender Ciarán Joyce, who suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury. He praised Joyce's resilience as he rehabilitates.

Looking ahead to Offaly, Fitzgibbon acknowledged the progress of the Faithful county, citing their underage successes and strengthened senior squad, noting they are better prepared now than during their 2024 meeting. He highlighted the challenge of facing a team with four weeks of dedicated preparation compared to Cork's two weeks. The article also includes a promotional segment for eir's sponsorship of the All-Ireland Championship and the Poc Tapa Challenge. Fitzgibbon's primary focus is regaining fitness for the upcoming quarter-final.

He described the sudden onset of stomach pain leading to a diagnosis of appendicitis and immediate surgery. While the procedure was minor, it disrupted his season, forcing him to miss the decisive Munster final where Cork were beaten by Limerick. Recovery has been rapid, and he has rejoined group training, participating in gym sessions and on-field practices.

However, he stressed the importance of assessing his readiness after each session, stating, "I'm just taking each session as it comes. Hopefully, I'll be able to play some bit on Sunday.

" He expressed gratitude for the medical support, calling the experience "a strange few weeks" but downplaying its severity compared to more serious health issues. The captain's mindset is firmly on team success, and he is determined to contribute if physically able. Missing the provincial final was emotionally difficult, but Fitzgibbon quickly shifted attention to others facing longer absences. He specifically mentioned Ciarán Joyce, who tore his cruciate ligament in April.

Both required surgery around the same time, but Joyce's injury is far more serious, requiring nine to twelve months of rehabilitation. Fitzgibbon noted Joyce's positive attitude, observing that he is already cycling and working on the family farm, refusing to dwell on his misfortune. This perspective helped Fitzgibbon maintain his own morale. The captain also recognized the broader squad's sacrifices, including players overlooked for the matchday panel or those who did not get game time in the Munster final.

His comments underscore the camaraderie and shared resilience within the Cork camp as they navigate injuries and setbacks. The upcoming clash with Offaly presents a unique challenge. Fitzgibbon acknowledged the significant strides Offaly has made in recent years, driven by underage achievements that are now feeding into the senior team. Their victory in the Joe McDonagh Cup and return to the Liam MacCarthy Cup have been followed by steady improvement.

Cork's previous encounter in 2024 saw Offaly pose problems, though preparation was impacted by their recent cup win. Now, with four weeks of focused build-up for this quarter-final, Offaly are a more refined and formidable opponent. Cork, conversely, have had roughly two weeks to specifically prepare. Fitzgibbon framed this as an "incredibly difficult challenge," highlighting the need for his team to be at their best.

The match promises to test Cork's depth and adaptability as they aim to advance in the championship. Beyond the match preview, the article includes a sponsored advertisement for telecommunications company eir, which continues its support of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. The ad promotes the fourth annual Poc Tapa Challenge, a competition where the fastest team wins €5,000 for their club and the opportunity to play in Croke Park on All-Ireland semi-final day.

Entrants are directed to visit eir's Instagram account. This commercial segment is separate from the news content but was part of the original published text





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Cork Hurling Darragh Fitzgibbon Appendicitis All-Ireland Quarter-Final Offaly Munster Final Ciarán Joyce Injury Recovery Championship

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