Cork City Ballet Delivers Traditional Nutcracker at Cork Opera House

Alan Foley's production preserves Tchaikovsky's score and Petipa's choreography, featuring Anna Nevzorova and Jakob Wheway Hughes in a captivating performance at Cork Opera House until November 7.

Cork City Ballet has opened a festive season staple with a production of The Nutcracker at the Cork Opera House. Director Alan Foley has opted for a faithful interpretation of the classic story, avoiding the experimental changes often found in modern adaptations. This approach allows Tchaikovsky's original score to remain the emotional core of the performance.

Staging a Faithful Classic at Cork Opera House

The production is presented in association with the Cork city council and relies on the musical expertise of the Russian State Orchestra. By adhering to the source material adapted from Tales of Hoffmann, the ballet maintains its cultural significance. The narrative follows Clara, who receives a nutcracker toy at a Christmas party and dreams it becomes a prince.

Also read Cork International Film Festival 2026 Announces 2026 Lineup and Key Events

This journey transports her to a snowy realm where she battles an army of mice. While the Russian setting makes the snow somewhat incongruous for local children, the music carries the audience through these narrative inconsistencies. The production emphasizes the enchantment of fairy tales, creating a spellbinding atmosphere that captivates viewers of all ages.

Principal Dancers Define the Story

Michaela Gobas portrays a tender Clara during the first act, which features a crowded but narrative-weak opening. The scene transitions into a joyful procession of children set to Tchaikovsky's most vibrant rhythms. This sequence leads to Clara falling asleep, bridging the gap to the magical second act.

Advertisement

Anna Nevzorova and Jakob Wheway Hughes deliver standout performances as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince. Their pas de deux highlights classical technique while retaining empathy for the music. Nevzorova also appears as the Sugar Plum Fairy, shining among a distinctive cast of soloists and an engaging corps de ballet.

Technical Excellence and Choreography

Choreographer Yury Demakov recreates the original work by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov without the reservations noted during the 1892 premiere. The set pieces are elaborated into gorgeous divertissements that satisfy knowledgeable dance critics. The production features impressive pirouettes, fouettes, and ballones executed with precision.

Tim Feehily's lighting design enhances the sugary pastels of the Land of Sweets, creating a visually stunning environment. Sound engineer Aaron Geary manages the complex punctuation of the orchestral scoring, ensuring the music supports the dancers effectively. The audience responds with prolonged applause as the curtain falls.

Performance Schedule and Venue Details

The Nutcracker, staged by Cork City Ballet, is currently showing at the Cork Opera House. The production runs until Saturday, November 7th, offering families and dance enthusiasts a chance to experience this traditional holiday spectacle. The venue serves as the perfect backdrop for this high-caliber performance.