Cork Dominate Tipperary to Reach Munster Final

Cork secured a convincing victory over Tipperary in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final, earning their place in the final against Kerry. A late scoring surge propelled Cork to a 4-18 to 1-12 win.

Cork secured their return to the Munster final for the first time since 2021 with a dominant victory over Tipperary , finishing with a score of 4-18 to 1-12.

The game was tightly contested for three quarters, tied at 1-7 apiece in the 49th minute, but Cork exploded with a scoring blitz, adding 3-11 to Tipperary’s 0-2 in the remaining time. Chris Óg Jones led the scoring for Cork with 2-2, while substitutes Colm O’Callaghan and Conor Corbett both found the net. This win ends Cork’s longest gap between provincial deciders in 91 years, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Kerry on May 10th.

Tipperary, meanwhile, will compete in the Tailteann Cup. The Tipperary team faced significant challenges, with none of the starting players from their 2020 Munster final victory available for selection. Thirteen players were no longer involved, and two were sidelined due to injury. Mark Corcoran made his championship debut, and Emmet Moloney was a late addition to the team.

Cork also had changes, with Colm O’Callaghan initially a late withdrawal, replaced by Seán Walsh, and Conor Cahalane earning his first competitive start after switching from the hurling panel. The early stages of the game saw both teams struggle with accuracy, with Cork initially missing several shots. Tipperary capitalized on this, taking an early lead with a goal from Micheál Freaney, but Cork responded with points from Steven Sherlock, Jones, and Luke Fahy.

The first half ended with Cork leading 1-5 to 1-4. The second half saw a continued exchange of points, with both teams remaining closely matched.

However, Cork began to assert their dominance, particularly after the introduction of substitutes Brian Hurley and Ruairí Deane. A pivotal moment came when Cork reeled off eight unanswered points, followed by goals from Hurley and O’Callaghan. Further goals from Jones and Corbett sealed the victory for Cork, as they overwhelmed Tipperary’s defense. Despite a late surge from Tipperary, adding three points in the closing stages, the damage was already done.

The final score reflected Cork’s superior performance and their convincing win, marking a significant step towards provincial glory. The game highlighted the impact of Cork’s bench and their ability to capitalize on opportunities, while Tipperary struggled to maintain their early momentum and ultimately succumbed to the relentless pressure from the Rebels





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