Cork leads the 2026 PwC Camogie All-Star team with nine selections at Croke Park, while Galway earns five spots amid celebrations for senior and junior champions.

The Cork camogie team solidified its status as the premier force in the sport by securing nine individual selections on the 2026 PwC Camogie All-Star team. These honors were announced during the prestigious awards ceremony held at Croke Park on Saturday night, celebrating the achievements of players across all competitive grades. The selection highlights the dominant performance of the All-Ireland champions, who successfully reclaimed the O'Duffy Cup earlier in the season.

2026 PwC Camogie All-Star Selection Breakdown

The 2026 PwC Camogie All-Star squad features a strong representation from Cork, which includes Amy Lee, Libby Coppinger, Méabh Cahalane, Méabh Murphy, Laura Hayes, Emma Murphy, Saoirse McCarthy, Orlaith Cahalane, and Sorcha McCartan. This overwhelming support from one county underscores the depth of talent within the Cork squad throughout the tournament. Beaaten finalists Galway followed with five representatives, comprising Dervla Higgins, Ciara Hickey, Carrie Dolan, Niamh McPeake, and Caoimhe Kelly. Kilkenny contributed one player to the senior selection, with Niamh Deely earning her place in the prestigious lineup.

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Sorcha McCartan Named Senior Player of the Year

Sorcha McCartan received the top individual honor of the evening, being named the Senior Camogie Player of the Year. This recognition comes after her pivotal role in helping the Cork senior team win the All-Ireland final and bring the O'Duffy Cup home. The award highlights her consistent excellence and leadership on the field. Her performance throughout the championship season was instrumental in securing Cork's title, marking a significant achievement in her career as one of the sport's leading figures.

Intermediate and Premier Junior Grade Recognitions

Honors were also distributed across the intermediate and premier junior grades through the 2026 Camogie Soaring Stars awards. The Soaring Stars program specifically recognizes outstanding performances from these developing tiers of competition. Antrim emerged as a powerhouse in these categories, with eight players selected for the Soaring Stars team. This includes Caitríona Graham, Caoimhe McNaughton, Katie Molloy, Clare McKillop, Amy Boyle, Maeve Kelly, Aimée Collier, and Eobha McAllister. Their selection reflects the team's recent success, having won the intermediate title to secure their return to the senior ranks for 2027.

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Armagh also saw significant representation among the Soaring Stars, with two players selected: Eimear O'Kane and Ciara Hill. Cavan earned one spot on the team through Róisín O'Keeffe, who was named the Premier Junior Player of the Year. Laois had four players honored in the Soaring Stars category, including Aoife Finlay, Clodagh Tynan, Gráinne Delaney, and Aimée Collier. This widespread recognition across multiple teams highlights the competitive depth in the lower grades of the championship.

Individual Awards and Managerial Excellence

Individual accolades extended beyond the All-Star team selections to recognize specific contributions in each grade. Róisín McCormick from Antrim claimed the Intermediate Player of the Year award. Her campaign was particularly notable, featuring a remarkable performance where she scored 1-11 in the All-Ireland final victory over Laois. This statistical achievement underscores her offensive dominance and critical role in Antrim's success. In the premier junior grade, Róisín O'Keeffe from Cavan took home the Player of the Year award, having helped her team reach the All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

On the managerial front, Elaine Dowds was honored as the Camogie Manager of the Year. She guided the Antrim team to All-Ireland titles at both the Intermediate and U23B levels. This dual recognition highlights her ability to lead teams to success across multiple age groups and grades. Her strategic oversight contributed significantly to Antrim's rise in the intermediate ranks and their overall dominance in the youth and developing player categories during this championship cycle.