Cork Duo Relihan and Hedigan Reclaim All-Ireland Handball Doubles Title

Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan of Cork defeated Peter and Patrick Funchion of Kilkenny to win the All-Ireland 4-Wall Senior Doubles title. Galway’s Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan also secured a three-in-a-row victory in the ladies doubles final.

Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan of Cork have emphatically reclaimed the All-Ireland 4-Wall Senior Doubles title, defeating the Kilkenny duo of Peter and Patrick Funchion at the National Handball Centre in Croke Park .

The final score reflected a decisive victory for the Corkmen, 21-16, 21-14, avenging their loss to the Funchions in the 2025 decider. This win marks their second All-Ireland crown, following their initial triumph in 2024, and solidifies their position as a dominant force in the sport. The rivalry between these two pairings has quickly become a highlight of the handball calendar, and today’s match certainly lived up to the considerable anticipation.

The match began with a blistering pace from Relihan and Hedigan, who quickly established an 11-2 lead. However, the Funchion brothers, known for their resilience and powerful play, mounted a strong comeback, narrowing the gap to 12-13, with Peter Funchion demonstrating his skill with well-placed kills. Despite this surge from Kilkenny, Cork managed to maintain their composure and ultimately secure the first game. The second game saw a different start, with Kilkenny taking an early 5-0 lead.

But the Cork pair responded effectively, moving ahead to 8-5 and steadily extending their advantage, preventing the Funchions from regaining momentum. Throughout the match, the strategic importance of serving was evident, with Relihan and Hedigan’s consistent and effective serves proving crucial to their success. They capitalized on perceived weaknesses in the Funchions’ returns, turning service advantages into scoring opportunities.

Relihan reflected on the match, noting the frequent tiebreaker situations in their previous encounters and expressing relief at securing a straight-games win. He acknowledged the Funchions’ exceptional skill, particularly on the roof, and emphasized the need for patience and seizing opportunities when they arose. He also highlighted the importance of their serving game, stating that their strong serves led to poor returns from their opponents, ultimately contributing to their victory.

This was the fourth consecutive final appearance for both teams, fostering a deep understanding of each other’s playing styles and strategies. Alongside the men’s doubles final, Galway’s Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan continued their reign as the premier ladies doubles team, achieving a remarkable three-in-a-row victory. The pair, representing Micheál Breathnachs-Claregalway, defeated Leah Minogue and Cathriona Millane from Tuamgraney in Clare with a score of 21-4, 21-11.

Ní Churraoin, also a world champion in singles, acknowledged her initial inexperience when the partnership first formed but emphasized their growth and synergy over the past three years. She expressed their enjoyment of playing together and the surreal feeling of winning three consecutive titles. Despite the seemingly comfortable scoreline, Ní Churraoin believed the match was closer than it appeared, highlighting the competitive spirit of both teams.

The victory underscores the strength and consistency of the Galway duo, cementing their status as the leading force in ladies doubles handball. The All-Ireland Finals showcased not only exceptional athletic skill but also the enduring rivalries and growing popularity of the sport, drawing attention to the dedication and talent within the handball community. The event at Croke Park provided a fitting stage for these thrilling contests, further elevating the profile of handball in Ireland





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Handball All-Ireland Doubles Cork Kilkenny Galway Relihan Hedigan Funchion Ní Churraoin Heffernan Croke Park

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