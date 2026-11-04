Cork International Film Festival 2026 Announces 2026 Lineup and Key Events

The Cork International Film Festival reveals its 2026 programme featuring premieres by Olivier Clert and James Gray. Discover dates, venues, and ticket details for this major cultural event in Ireland.

The Cork International Film Festival will return for a comprehensive series of screenings and events from Thursday, November 12th, until Sunday, November 22nd. This upcoming edition promises a robust schedule featuring film premieres, director talks, and public interviews across various locations. The festival continues to assert its significant place in the cultural calendar following its 70th anniversary edition last year. Attendees can expect a diverse array of cinematic works presented in multiple venues throughout Cork and surrounding areas.

Opening and Closing Gala Films Revealed

The festival programme begins with the opening-gala film Lucy Lost, directed by French animator Olivier Clert. This premiere takes place on Thursday, November 12th, at the MTU Cork School of Music at 7pm. The event kicks off a ten-day celebration of cinema with a focus on international animation and artistic storytelling. It sets the tone for a schedule packed with high-profile debuts and industry conversations.

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James Gray directs the film Paper Tiger, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, as the second major highlight. This screening is scheduled for Saturday, November 21st, at the Everyman Theatre at 7.30pm. The presence of such established talent in the lineup underscores the festival's commitment to showcasing significant contemporary cinema. Audiences will have the opportunity to see these actors in a dedicated theatrical setting.

The festival concludes with the closing-gala film The Debut, directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, this film will close out the event series. The selection of these three premieres provides a strong narrative arc for the entire fortnight. It ensures that attendees have clear anchor points for planning their schedules amidst the numerous other screenings.

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Special Sidebar Events and Industry Conversations

Beyond the feature screenings, the festival offers several sidebar events designed to deepen the audience experience. Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke will participate in a conversation on Friday, November 13th, at the Arc Cinema at 1pm. This session offers fans a chance to engage directly with a prominent figure from the local acting community.

Additionally, Donald Clarke, The Irish Times Film Correspondent, will engage in a discussion with filmmaker Paul Duane. This event takes place on Saturday, November 14th, at the Triskel Arts Centre at 3pm. The dialogue will explore cinematic works that shape public perceptions of the future. It provides an intellectual counterpoint to the visual storytelling presented in the main theatre screenings.

Broader Cultural Context and Related Events

While the Cork International Film Festival is a central focus, other notable events occur in the region during the same period. Musicians Joachim Cooder and Adriano Viterbini embark on their debut Irish tour starting Saturday, November 7th. Their performances at venues including White Horse in Ballincollig and Whelan's in Dublin offer a different artistic experience.

Similarly, the Modern Lovers festival curated by Foggy Notions runs from Sunday, November 8th, until Monday, November 16th, across Dublin city. This multivenue event features emerging acts and established artists like Anna Von Hausswolff. These concurrent cultural activities highlight a vibrant period for arts and entertainment in Ireland. They demonstrate the diversity of creative expression available to the public in November.

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Other musical acts such as Niall Horan and Clare Sands also perform in Dublin, Belfast, and Cork during this timeframe. Niall Horan plays multiple dates at the 3Arena and O2, while Clare Sands performs at the Unitarian Church in Dublin and the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray. The Stage production Good Girls runs from Thursday, November 12th, until Saturday, November 14th, at the Ramor Arts Centre in Virginia. This dense scheduling of high-quality arts events ensures a rich cultural landscape for November.

For complete details on timings, ticket prices, and specific venue access, visitors should consult the official corkfilmfest.org website. The festival committee has structured the 2026 programme to maximize engagement with both local and international cinema enthusiasts. With a mix of premieres, conversations, and premier talent, the Cork International Film Festival stands ready to deliver a memorable experience. Early planning is recommended due to the high demand for these popular screenings and events.