Gardaí arrested a 23-year-old man in Hollyhill following the armed hijacking of a white VW Golf on Curraheen Road, Cork, leaving the victim shaken but unharmed.

Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a violent car hijacking incident that left a young mother traumatized on Cork's southside. The suspect was taken into custody at his home in the Hollyhill area early Saturday morning after an extensive surveillance operation by the Armed Support Unit.

The arrest follows the armed takeover of a white VW Golf on Curraheen Road in Bishopstown. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Mikaela, was ordered from her vehicle at gunpoint on Tuesday, November 17. She is currently detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Togher Garda station, a provision allowing authorities to hold suspects for up to 72 hours pending further investigation.

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The Hijacking Mechanism and Timeline

The violent incident occurred at approximately 1.40pm on Tuesday, November 17, near the entrance to the University College Cork pitches at The Farm on Curraheen Road. Mikaela, a mother of two young children, had just dropped one of her children off at creche before proceeding to her vehicle. As she sat in the white VW Golf, a man opened the passenger door and produced a firearm.

According to the timeline established by investigators, the hijacker immediately pointed the gun at the driver and shouted for her to exit the vehicle and leave the keys. The perpetrator arrived at the scene in a wine-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which he later abandoned. After forcing Mikaela to step out, the man entered the driver's seat and drove away in the direction of the Curraheen roundabout.

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Victim Impact and Family Statement

Mikaela, a 29-year-old mother of two small children, was not physically injured during the ordeal but was left badly shaken by the terrifying encounter. Her sister, Laura, provided a harrowing account of the events to Cork's Red FM on The Neil Prendeville Show. She explained that Mikaela initially froze in shock when the attacker emerged from nowhere and jumped into the passenger seat of the stationary car.

Laura described how her sister managed to comply with the gunman's commands after he lifted the weapon and pointed it at her a second time. The hijacker commanded her to get out of the car and leave the keys immediately. Once Mikaela reached safety, the suspect jumped into the driver's seat and sped off up the road. The trauma of the event has deeply affected the victim, though she remains physically unharmed despite the extreme danger posed by the firearm.

Police Investigation and Surveillance Tactics

Gardaí launched an extensive investigation utilizing multiple intelligence streams to trace the stolen vehicle and identify the suspect. Officers began harvesting CCTV footage from Bishopstown and surrounding areas to track the wine-coloured Vauxhall Vectra used to approach the victim. They also monitored traffic cameras to locate the stolen white VW Golf after it was taken.

Investigators received critical reported sightings of the hijacked white VW Golf two hours after the crime. The vehicle was spotted on Shandon Street and near Laffan's Court off Redemption Road. These locations were vital in helping Gardaí trace the path of the stolen car and narrow down the suspect's movements during the immediate aftermath of the hijacking.

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Suspect Identification and Arrest

The identification of the 23-year-old suspect was achieved through financial and sales records linked to the getaway vehicle. Police established that the wine-coloured Vauxhall Vectra had been sold by a man in Conna in east Cork in September. This seller provided Gardaí with a detailed description of the buyer, which matched the physical appearance of the man later arrested in Hollyhill.

Armed Support Unit officers conducted a surveillance operation based on this intelligence, leading to the man's arrest at his home in the Hollyhill area of Cork city early on Saturday morning. Following his arrest, he was brought to Togher Garda station where he is currently detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Authorities continue to process the case as the investigation into the armed robbery proceeds.