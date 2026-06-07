Cork manager Ben O'Connor fumes over missed final whistle after narrow Munster final loss to Limerick

Cork's Ben O'Connor criticised the lack of a clear end‑of‑game signal and a perceived excess of fouls called against his side as they fell one point short of Limerick in the Munster hurling final.

Cork manager Ben O'Connor expressed his disappointment after his team lost the Munster senior hurling final to Limerick by the narrowest of margins. The decisive moment came deep in injury time when a free was awarded to Cork.

The ball was delivered by Patrick Collins and Mark Coleman, then struck by Tim O'Mahony, but the referee, James Owens, blew the final whistle as the sliotar fell harmlessly into the Limerian defensive zone. Cork players immediately approached Owens to ask why they had not been warned that the free was the last play of the match.

The manager recounted the scene, noting that the officials and stewards were calm and that the only complaint from his squad was the lack of a clear signal that the game was over. He added that the players had expected a standard protocol - a brief statement from the referee indicating the final puck - which did not occur. The post‑match interview highlighted O'Connor's frustration with what he described as an over‑abundance of fouls called against Cork.

He questioned whether his side had conceded twice as many frees as Limerick and suggested that the referee's whistle‑happiness had a decisive impact on the result. While acknowledging the difficulty of officiating in a high‑pressure environment, O'Connor argued that the cumulative effect of several contentious decisions left his team at a disadvantage in the crucial closing stages.

He emphasised that the referees are unpaid volunteers who must make split‑second judgments, but he also insisted that the perceived imbalance in free awards was hard to ignore when the final score was decided by a single point. Looking back at the overall performance, O'Connor admitted that Cork had failed to build a commanding lead before the break.

Although they were six points ahead at halftime, a series of frees against them in the latter part of the first half allowed Limerick to claw back to a two‑point advantage. The windy conditions on the day made scoring even more challenging, and the half‑time deficit meant the match remained tightly contested throughout the remaining 45 minutes.

Despite the disappointment, O'Connor praised his players for their resilience, noting that they stayed within a single point of Limerick for the entire 77‑minute duration. He concluded by saying that, although the result was heartbreaking, the team showed great character and should be proud of their effort in a tightly fought provincial final





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Cork Hurling Munster Final Referee Controversy Ben O'connor Limerick Victory

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