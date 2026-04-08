Cork Manager Ben O'Connor Shrugs Off 'Outside Noise' Ahead of Munster Opener Against Tipperary

Cork boss Ben O'Connor downplays media scrutiny and injury concerns as his team prepares for a crucial Munster championship match against Tipperary.

Cork manager Ben O'Connor has dismissed the significance of external commentary and media scrutiny as his team prepares to face All-Ireland champions Tipperary in their upcoming Munster championship opener. The Rebels are heading to Thurles to take on Tipperary in a highly anticipated clash.

This match comes after their defeat to Limerick in the league final, and serves as a rematch with the Tipperary team that dominated them in last year's All-Ireland final, where they were defeated by a significant margin. O'Connor emphasizes that the team's focus remains solely on their internal preparations, unaffected by any external noise. He believes that the team's training environment is completely isolated from outside opinions and analysis. The team's strategy is to ignore the chatter, focus on training and on improving as a team. This approach is maintained despite recent comments from media and former players regarding Cork’s performance and prospects, which O'Connor considers irrelevant to their preparation. \O'Connor doesn’t anticipate that the opinions of analysts like former players Patrick Horgan and Donal Óg Cusack, who provided commentary on RTÉ’s League Sunday, will affect Tipperary's mindset. He believes Tipperary are likely as focused as Cork and not overly concerned with outside assessments of their abilities. He doesn't believe Tipperary are focusing on what's being said about them either. He also addresses recent comments made by Alan Connolly, a Cork player, regarding the team’s ambitions. Connolly was criticized by some for expressing the team’s goal of winning the league, the Munster championship, and the All-Ireland title. O'Connor defended Connolly's ambition, stating it is the attitude that all players should adopt, and it is a positive sign of the team’s intentions. He stated that the team's goal is to go to Thurles with the aim to win the match. He sees this as a straight forward, honest declaration of their aspirations, and a reflection of the team's determination. He doesn't want his team under any undue pressure and believes that victory will depend on their performance on the day. \In terms of injuries, the team faces several challenges. Seán O’Donoghue, the corner-back, is expected to miss the game due to a hamstring injury sustained in the recent match against Limerick. There's a scan underway to assess the severity. Furthermore, young forward Diarmuid Healy remains sidelined, having burst onto the scene last year. Daire O’Leary, another defender, is also dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be ready for the Tipperary game. O’Connor is exercising caution in managing these injured players, avoiding any hasty returns that could jeopardize their championship participation. Other players are also injured, but their situations are less dire. O'Connor is prioritizing the long term health of his players, not rushing them back from injury for the opening game





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