Cork Mother Embarks on Inspirational Charity Trek After Twins Survival Miracle

A primary school principal from Cork is launching a major fundraising campaign to honor the medical teams who saved her twin sons from a life-threatening prenatal condition.

A mother from Cork is preparing to undertake a significant walking challenge to express her profound gratitude for the medical professionals who saved the lives of her twin boys. Ciara Bowe, 44, faced an unimaginable ordeal in 2023 when she was just sixteen weeks pregnant. During a routine check-up, medical staff discovered that her identical twins were suffering from Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, or TTTS.

This rare and dangerous condition occurs when an imbalance in blood flow from the placenta causes one fetus to receive a disproportionate amount of nutrients at the expense of the other. Left untreated, the condition is often fatal for both infants, making early detection a critical factor in the survival of her sons, Tadhg and Cathal. The emotional toll of that period remains vivid for Ms. Bowe, a primary school principal based in Ballincollig. Following a pioneering surgical procedure at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin designed to rectify the blood supply imbalance, she faced a period of intense anxiety. She recalls the morning after the operation as the longest walk of her life, as she made her way down the hospital corridor to discover whether the procedure had been successful. The silence of that hallway was eventually replaced by the overwhelming relief of hearing two healthy heartbeats, with ultrasound scans already indicating signs of recovery. Today, both boys are thriving, a testament to the life-saving intervention provided by the specialist teams at the Rotunda and the diligent antenatal staff at Cork University Maternity Hospital who first flagged the risk. Ms. Bowe describes the boys as her greatest gifts, noting that their development is perfectly on track as they explore the world with the joyful, chaotic energy typical of toddlers. In appreciation of the exceptional care her family received, Ms. Bowe has committed to the Walk In Their Shoes fundraiser throughout the month of May. This initiative, hosted by the CUH Charity, invites participants to match the daily step counts of healthcare workers to generate vital funding for both maternity and general hospital services. Ciara has pledged to complete 13,000 steps every day, mirroring the daily activity of Zac Dwyer, a key figure in the charity. This endeavor is especially meaningful to her, as it also honors the specialized care her sister and father previously received at the same institution. She reflects on the sobering statistics shared by her consultants, who initially told her that in many TTTS cases, the best-case scenario often involves losing one child to save the other, and that without medical intervention, there is a ninety percent probability that neither baby would survive. Facing only a twenty-five percent chance that both infants would be saved by the surgery, she feels immense gratitude for the outcome. Tadhg and Cathal were born healthy at thirty-four weeks and, alongside their older brother Seamus and father Thomas, are now reaching every developmental milestone. Having already raised 36,000 euros last year through a marathon walking challenge, Ms. Bowe is once again demonstrating her commitment to supporting the facilities that secured her family's future, hoping to inspire others to contribute to the ongoing success and resources of the Cork medical community





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Twin-To-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Cork University Maternity Hospital Charity Fundraising Medical Miracles Maternal Health

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