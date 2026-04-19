Cork Outlasts Tipperary in Munster Hurling Opener

Cork secured a vital opening win in the Munster Hurling Championship, defeating Tipperary 0-29 to 1-22. A powerful second-half surge from Cork, highlighted by an unanswered run of points, proved too much for Tipperary despite a late rally and a goal. Debutants and established forwards alike contributed to Cork's scoring.

Cork commenced their Munster Hurling Championship campaign with a hard-fought 0-29 to 1-22 victory over Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium.

After a balanced first half that ended 0-13 apiece, Cork staged a dominant third-quarter performance, unleashing an unanswered run of eight points that ultimately proved decisive.

Despite a late Tipperary surge, including a 71st-minute goal from Alan Tynan, Cork’s superior scoring depth secured them the win.

The victory marked a successful championship debut for Cork manager Ben O’Connor.

The first half saw both teams exchange periods of dominance. Cork established an early lead, with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Barrett prominent. However, Tipperary responded effectively, stringing together six consecutive points to take an 0-11 to 0-8 lead.

Cork finished the half strongly, with debutants William Buckley and Barry Walsh contributing crucial scores to level the game at the break.

In the second half, Tipperary briefly held a narrow advantage with points from Jason Forde and Eoghan Connolly. However, Cork then asserted control with a blistering scoring spell.

Players like Brian Hayes, Tim O’Mahony, Barry Walsh, Alan Connolly, and William Buckley all found the target. While Darragh McCarthy and Alan Tynan attempted to inspire a comeback for Tipperary, their efforts were ultimately insufficient.

Cork’s scoring spread was a key factor, with the quartet of Buckley (0-6), Fitzgibbon (0-4), Barrett (0-4), and Walsh (0-4) contributing a significant portion of their total. Alan Connolly also proved instrumental with 0-7, including five frees.

Tipperary’s challenge was spearheaded by Jason Forde, who converted seven frees, and a late goal from Alan Tynan.

The defensive efforts of Rob Downey for Cork were also noteworthy, as he emerged as a commanding presence in the latter stages of the game.

The match, while not a classic in the vein of previous Cork-Tipperary encounters, provided an engaging contest that ultimately saw Cork secure a valuable opening win.

The second half, in particular, showcased Cork’s ability to respond to pressure and deliver a decisive performance when it mattered most, overcoming a period where Tipperary went without a score from play for 30 minutes.

This strong second-half showing laid the foundation for their championship aspirations





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