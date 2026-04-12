Cork Overcome Limerick in Munster Championship Quarter-Final

Cork secured a convincing victory over Limerick in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, despite a second-half performance dip. The Leesiders dominated the first half with four goals but faltered in the second, allowing Limerick to close the gap. Cork's strong first-half display was key to victory.

Cork secured a comfortable victory over Limerick in their Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, despite a significant second-half dip in performance. The game, played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, saw Cork dominate the first half, building a commanding lead of 4-10 to 0-7. However, their scoring rate plummeted in the second half, managing only six points while Limerick closed the gap.

The Rebels struggled to score despite having the wind advantage, and their lack of composure in front of goal allowed Limerick to claw back some of the deficit. A strong bench impact from Conor Cahalane, who scored 0-3, and Limerick's failure to fully capitalize on a numerical advantage, ultimately ensured Cork's victory. The match was characterized by a tale of two halves, with Cork's initial dominance countered by a second-half slump that allowed Limerick to mount a comeback. The decisive first half performance saw Cork find the net four times. Dara Sheedy, Tommy Walsh, Seán McDonnell, and Ian Maguire were all on target to contribute to a commanding lead. \ Cork's early struggles against the wind were evident, as Limerick briefly took the lead early on. However, once Cork found their rhythm, they were unstoppable, highlighted by the rapid succession of goals. The hosts capitalized on defensive errors and displayed excellent finishing to build a significant advantage. The second half saw Limerick's resurgence, particularly after a penalty converted by James Naughton. Despite this, Cork's lead proved insurmountable, partially thanks to the lack of precision in front of goal from the visitors. Several factors contributed to Cork's eventual victory. The impact of substitutes, particularly Conor Cahalane, played a crucial role in maintaining their advantage. The team displayed better decision-making in the early stages, creating scoring opportunities. While Cork will be aware of their second-half shortcomings, they can take heart from their overall performance. \ Cork will now advance to the semi-final against Tipperary at Semple Stadium on April 25th, after Tipperary defeated Waterford. The semi-final pairings are now set, with Clare hosting Kerry in the other fixture. Cork's scorers included Steven Sherlock, who contributed 0-4, alongside goals from Tommy Walsh, Ian Maguire, Seán McDonnell, and Dara Sheedy. Limerick's scorers included James Naughton, Eliah O’Riordan, Barry Coleman and others. The game's narrative highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum across the entire match duration. The contrast in Cork's performance between the first and second halves underscores the need for consistency, while the team's ability to hold onto their lead under pressure demonstrates their resilience. The victory represents a positive step in their championship campaign, but they will be keen to address the issues that surfaced in the second half. The detailed breakdown of scorers and the team lineups offer a comprehensive overview of the match's events and the players involved, providing valuable context for understanding the game's dynamics





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Gaelic Football Munster Championship Cork Limerick Match Report

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