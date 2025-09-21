Cork Resident Scoops €164,156 Lotto Prize

A lucky individual in Cork is celebrating a significant win after matching five numbers and the bonus in the Saturday Lotto draw, taking home €164,156. The winning ticket was purchased at a Lidl store in Ballyvolane. The National Lottery urges all Cork players to check their tickets.

A lucky resident of Cork is in for a life-changing windfall, having won a substantial prize in the recent Lotto draw. While the sum may not be enough to dramatically alter their life's course, it represents a considerable financial boost that could make a significant impact, allowing for debt clearance, the planning of multiple dream vacations, or other personal financial goals. This fortunate individual is now the proud holder of a winning ticket worth a remarkable €164,156.

Their Saturday night undoubtedly transformed into an unforgettable experience, all thanks to matching five numbers and the bonus ball in the main draw. The lucky winner secured their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw, at the Lidl store situated on Ballyhooly Road in Ballyvolane, Cork. The anticipation continues to build as the Wednesday night jackpot rolls over, now reaching a hefty €4.5 million. \The winning numbers for the Saturday, September 20th Lotto draw were: 03, 07, 19, 33, 40, 45, with the bonus number being 20. The National Lottery is urging all players in Cork to meticulously examine their tickets, as the winning ticket is currently held by someone in the county. The winner is strongly advised to promptly sign the back of their ticket, ensuring its safekeeping. They are then urged to immediately contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team by calling 1800 666 222 or by sending an email to claims@lottery.ie. The Lottery team will then make necessary arrangements for the winner to visit the Lottery Headquarters and claim their well-deserved winnings. This information comes courtesy of Cork Beo. National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr expressed her congratulations, stating, A Lotto player in Cork is certain to be celebrating today after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night's main Lotto draw to win an incredible €164,156. Orr added, While over 84,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws in the weekend draw, the Cork player earned themselves the title of biggest winner of the night. Today, we are encouraging all of our players in Cork to check their tickets very carefully and to make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible. \The news has sparked excitement and anticipation throughout Cork, with residents eagerly checking their own lottery tickets. The prospect of a substantial windfall is always a thrilling one, and this particular instance is no exception. The winner's life could be significantly impacted, offering financial freedom and opportunities they might not have otherwise had. The National Lottery's encouragement for ticket holders to double-check their tickets is a proactive measure, ensuring that the rightful winner is identified and can claim their prize without delay. The process of claiming the prize is designed to be straightforward, with the National Lottery providing clear instructions and support to the winner. The excitement surrounding the win is also expected to generate increased interest in future Lotto draws, as more people try their luck in the hopes of experiencing the same kind of incredible fortune. For those who are interested in staying up-to-date on the latest news and Lottery updates, the Irish Mirror offers a newsletter where you can subscribe to receive information directly in your inbox. This is a convenient way to stay informed about future draws and any other important news related to the National Lottery. This win serves as a reminder of the potential for unexpected opportunities and the importance of checking lottery tickets regularly. It highlights the positive impact that winning such a prize can have on an individual's life and their ability to pursue their dreams





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lotto Cork Winner Prize National Lottery

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gardaí launch urgent search appeal for missing 73-year-old Cork manMichael Green, aged 73, was reported missing from his home in Cork city on Friday

Read more »

Shamrock Rovers left frustrated against CorkThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Midleton reach Cork semi-finals with second-half rally as St Brigid's progress in RoscommonThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Lotto results: Lucky player scoops six figure win in drawWhile no one grabbed the life changing jackpot, one player snapped up a €164,156 prize

Read more »

Lucky Lotto Player Wins Big in Saturday DrawA Lotto player won a significant six-figure prize in Saturday night's draw. While the jackpot wasn't won, over 84,000 players won prizes, including a Match 5 + Bonus winner of €164,156. Additionally, a Telly Bingo player won a €60,000 Snowball prize and a Cavan woman won €60,065 on Telly Bingo.

Read more »

Lotto ticket sold in supermarket lands over €160kThe National Lottery is urging players in Cork to check their tickets very carefully

Read more »