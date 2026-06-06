Cork's Former Debenhams Building, Vacant Since 2020, Set for Redevelopment After Urban Exploration Highlights Its Eerie State

After six years of standing empty, the historic Roches Stores and Debenhams building on Patrick Street in Cork is poised for a new chapter following approved redevelopment plans. Urban explorers have shared footage showing the interior largely unchanged since closure, with working electricity and original fittings still in place, sparking nostalgia among former patrons. The structure, now owned by a private consortium, will be divided into multiple retail units, with potential future additions of housing, a hotel and more.

The former Debenhams building on Patrick Street in Cork , Ireland , originally built as Roches Stores in 1922, has been vacant since Debenhams entered administration in 2020.

Despite redevelopment plans now approved, the large department store has remained empty behind hoardings and has attracted urban explorers from across Ireland and Britain. Explorers operating under the name Urbandoned documented the interior, describing an eerie, apocalyptic scene where electricity still functioned and original fittings, shelving, signage and branding remained largely intact. Their video evoked strong nostalgic reactions from former shoppers who shared memories of the store over many decades.

The property was purchased in 2023 by Intersports Elverys and a consortium for €12 million, down from a prior €20 million valuation. Refurbishment work began soon after with major structural changes. Last July, Tricondale Ltd submitted plans to split the premises into four separate retail units. Cork City Council granted approval in December, paving the way for the historic building to reopen with three street-level units and a fourth via an entrance on Mayor Street.

Further applications may include residential dwellings, a hotel and additional retail space in the rear. The approved scheme also involves facade refurbishment and the addition of new windows. Title: Cork's Former Debenhams Building, Vacant Since 2020, Set for Redevelopment After Urban Exploration Highlights Its Eerie State Description: After six years of standing empty, the historic Roches Stores and Debenhams building on Patrick Street in Cork is poised for a new chapter following approved redevelopment plans.

Urban explorers have shared footage showing the interior largely unchanged since closure, with working electricity and original fittings still in place, sparking nostalgia among former patrons. The structure, now owned by a private consortium, will be divided into multiple retail units, with potential future additions of housing, a hotel and more. Category: Urban Development / Retail Keywords: ["Cork", "Debenhams", "Roches Stores",





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Cork Debenhams Roches Stores Patrick Street Urban Exploration Redevelopment Retail Ireland Vacant Building Cork City Council

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