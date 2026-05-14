Cork Senator Nicole Ryan Welcomes First Child, Baby Girl Réidín Lydia Bhreathnach

Nicole Ryan, a Sinn Féin senator for Cork North-West, has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Réidín Lydia Bhreathnach, with her long-term partner. She took maternity leave three weeks ago, having previously mentioned she would be 'constantly dipping into work' during the leave. The senator has championed mothers' rights and introduced two bills supporting women through pregnancy loss and child bereavement.

Sinn Féin 's Cork North-West Senator Nicole Ryan has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Réidín Lydia Bhreathnach , with her long-term partner . Taking to social media to announce the joyful news, Nicole said: 'We are completely in love, and it's hard to put into words just how special and emotional the last 24 hours have been.

' The Millstreet woman took maternity leave three weeks ago, having previously told CorkBeo: 'Until I hold the baby in my arms, I won't be at peace. ' Nicole explained she will be 'taking a step back to focus on my family and enjoy every moment of this new chapter,' though her constituency office will remain open. She had previously mentioned she would be 'constantly dipping into work' during maternity leave.

The senator, who lives in Ballyvourney, kept the baby's gender a secret from her partner throughout the pregnancy. Nicole has been a senator since last year and has championed mothers' rights, introducing two bills supporting women through pregnancy loss and child bereavement. Having previously suffered a miscarriage, Nicole was nervous about this pregnancy but has now successfully welcomed her first child after years dedicated to politics and social change.

READ THE FULL STORY: Cork Senator Nicole Ryan has welcomed a beautiful baby gir





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Nicole Ryan Sinn Féin Cork North-West Senator Baby Girl Réidín Lydia Bhreathnach Long-Term Partner Maternity Leave Champions Mothers' Rights Introduced Two Bills Supporting Women Through Previously Suffered A Miscarriage

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