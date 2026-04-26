Cork Snatch Dramatic Victory Over Limerick in Thrilling Hurling Clash

Cork defeated Limerick 2-22 to 1-23 in a captivating hurling match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, marked by momentum swings, a late red card, and a tense finish. Alan Connolly's performance and Darragh Fitzgibbon's late score proved crucial for the home side.

A thrilling encounter at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw Cork emerge victorious over Limerick with a final score of 2-22 to 1-23. The match was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, culminating in a tense finish where Limerick launched a late free attempt that fell short, securing the win for the home side.

Limerick initially dominated the game, racing to a 0-10 to 0-2 lead within the first quarter, showcasing their attacking prowess with nine points from open play. However, Cork began a spirited comeback, ignited by a goal from Shane Barrett in the 21st minute, following good work from Mike Casey and William O’Donoghue. Alan Connolly proved pivotal for Cork, contributing 1-8, including seven frees, while Darragh Fitzgibbon added 0-5.

The turning point in the match arrived in the second half when Cork scored a goal through Alan Connolly in the 45th minute, followed shortly by a red card for Limerick’s Cian Lynch for an off-the-ball incident involving Tim O’Mahony. Despite being a man down, Limerick demonstrated remarkable resilience, leveling the score and even taking the lead in the 68th minute with a goal from Diarmaid Byrnes.

This sparked a period of anxiety for the Cork supporters, but their team responded with a crucial run of points. Alan Connolly converted two pressure frees, and captain Darragh Fitzgibbon sealed the victory with the final score of the game. The game mirrored their league final clash three weeks prior, with Limerick initially controlling the tempo and dictating play. Throughout the match, both teams displayed impressive skill and determination.

Aidan O’Connor led the scoring for Limerick with 0-7, while Cathal O’Neill contributed 0-4. The game was marked by strong performances from key players on both sides, including Brian Hayes and William Buckley for Cork, and Gearóid Hegarty and Peter Casey for Limerick. The match was officiated by James Owens, who made several crucial decisions, including the controversial red card.

The victory represents a significant boost for Cork, while Limerick will be left to rue missed opportunities and the impact of the sending-off. The game was a testament to the competitive nature of hurling and provided a captivating spectacle for the fans in attendance. The final moments were particularly dramatic, with Limerick’s late free attempt highlighting the narrow margin of victory for Cork





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