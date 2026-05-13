Could hearts make Premiership History? Hearts v Falkirk, Scottish Premiership

The second last round of Scottish Premiership matches sees Hearts take on Falkirk in an attempt to secure their first league title since 1960 and maintain their lead at the top. A win for Hearts and a loss for Celtic to Motherwell would see The Jambos crowned champions, and if Hearts win, they would only have to draw at Celtic away in their final showdown.

Hearts take on Falkirk to try and get another three points on the board and at the very least maintain their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership in the second last round matches.

However, a win for Hearts and a loss for Celtic to Motherwell, would see The Jambos crowned champions for the first time since 1960. A win tonight means they would only have to draw against Celtic away in their final game on Saturday if Celtic win tonight. Hearts will have home advantage against sixth place Falkirk. The last time the two sides met was in February, where the Jambos won 1-0.

Falkirk will be looking for a win to try claw fifth place back from Hibernian, but with four losses in their previous five games, it doesn't look likely. Could tonight be the night that Hearts make Premiership history? The match is being played in Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh. Kick off is at 8pm.

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports. Hearts 4/9 Falkirk 7/1 Draw 4/1 Click here to sign up to our sport newsletter, bringing you the top stories and biggest headlines from Ireland and beyon





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Scottish Premiership Hearts V Falkirk Chasing History To Be Crowned Champions Hearts V Falkirk In Tynecastle Park Match Shown Live On Sky Sports Latest Sports Headlines

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