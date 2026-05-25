Council chief backs proposal to rezone protected lands for housing, sparking local opposition

The council's executive, Colm Ward, is recommending councillors rezone 16 hectares of protected lands owned by businessmen for housing, sparking strong local opposition.

Council chief backs proposal to rezone 16 hectares of protected lands owned by businessmen for housing, sparking local opposition . The lands, which could accommodate over 500 homes, have been protected from development for decades due to their exceptional environmental and natural amenity value.

The council's executive, Colm Ward, is recommending councillors rezone the lands, citing the need for additional housing in the area. However, local residents have expressed strong objections to the proposal, describing it as 'unthinkable' and 'an absolute abomination'. The rezoning would be part of a larger plan to rezone 156 hectares of land in the Lucan area, with other plots proposed around Adamstown, Citywest and several established suburbs in south Dublin.

The council has received 2,678 submissions on the proposals, with 60% of them objecting to the rezoning of the St Edmundsbury lands. The Liffey Valley Park Alliance has also expressed concerns about the impact of the development on the area's ecological connectivity and landscape character. In their rationale for the rezoning, the planning consultants for the O'Flynn Group, McCutcheon Halley, have argued that the new zoning would ensure housing is accompanied by a 'park delivery strategy'.

However, independent councillor Helen Farrell has said she is 'appalled' by the proposal and believes the land should be acquired by the State. The rezoning of the lands would require the provision of a park in tandem with or before any residential development, ensuring that the sensitive and strategically important lands within the valley are secured, protected and enhanced at the earliest stage.

The rezoned land represents a relatively small proportion of the overall Liffey Valley and has been carefully defined having regard to the sensitivity of the wider landscape. Michael O'Flynn, chief executive of the O'Flynn Group, has said that Edmundsbury is the perfect location for new homes and that the plans would enhance accessibility to the riverside green space and strengthen rather than diminish public access and recreational opportunities within the area





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Rezoning Protected Lands Housing Local Opposition Liffey Valley St Edmundsbury

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