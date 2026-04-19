Country Star Ciaran Rosney: Proud Fatherhood and the Evolving Landscape of Irish Country Music

Irish country music singer Ciaran Rosney discusses his pride in his three daughters, his grounded approach to his career, and his optimistic outlook on the resurgence and future of country music both in Ireland and internationally. He highlights the growing popularity of the genre among younger demographics and the adaptive strategies employed by artists in the evolving industry.

Monaghan's own country music sensation, Ciaran Rosney , has opened up about the joys and intricacies of balancing a burgeoning music career with proud fatherhood. Rosney, a devoted husband to Jean and father to three daughters, Sarah Jane (12), Della (10), and Nainsí (6), finds immense satisfaction in his family life, emphasizing that while his children are undoubtedly impressed by his profession, he harbors no desire to push them towards a life in music.

He articulated this sentiment in a recent interview, stating, We have three daughters and have settled up in Laffan, just outside Castleblayney in Monaghan. I never pushed them into the music, I’d do my thing and let them do their thing. But they think it’s cool to have a daddy out singing and his songs being played on the radio. This gentle approach underscores his belief in allowing his children to forge their own paths, fostering their individuality and interests independently of his own successful career. He proudly described them as great kids, very smart and well behaved with a great mammy who looks after them well, a testament to the stable and loving environment they share. Rosney's gratitude extends to the overall well-being of his family. He expressed, Thankfully we’re all good, our health is good. My own health wasn’t great over the years but I battled on and I’m in great shape, thank God. This personal triumph over past health challenges adds another layer to his appreciation for the present. His touring schedule, while active, prioritizes his family, with a preference for staying within Ireland to ensure he can return to his own bed each night. He finds contentment in this routine, even admitting, True, and it’s hard to beat your own bed. When you stay overnight in hotels you have to be out at a certain hour, but when you’re at home you’re with family, and the bed is nice and cosy. It’s always nice to get home. And my mother spoils me when I’m at hers! While his domestic focus is clear, Rosney is venturing out, with a planned tour in Scotland this year, which he anticipates will be a bit of craic and something different. Furthermore, he and Jean are embarking on a long-awaited trip to Nashville, a pilgrimage for any country music enthusiast. It’s my first time, I always put it off. It’s expensive to go, but we bit the bullet and said we’d do it. I’m looking forward to that. This trip signifies a personal milestone and a deep dive into the heartland of the genre he cherishes. The resurgence of country music globally and its growing appeal, particularly to younger audiences, is a source of significant encouragement for Rosney. He observes, It’s very encouraging to see traditional country artists coming to the fore in America now. It’s bringing real country back which I love to see myself. Ireland, of course, feeds off American country music and has done since day one, we have very close links. He points to the increasing popularity of country music concerts, citing the example of Luke Combs performing at Slane Castle, and the burgeoning interest in jiving classes among the youth as positive indicators for the genre's future health. The emergence of talented homegrown artists like Jack Keogh and Effie Neill, who are connecting with younger demographics, further fuels his optimism. Rosney acknowledges the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the music industry, noting a gradual rebuilding of confidence within the community. While acknowledging shifts in performance styles and audience preferences, such as a rise in international dance trips, he remains steadfast in his belief that the core elements of country music, particularly its connection to place, will endure and flourish. Adapting to industry changes, even if it means cutting down on production costs and supporting each other as a band, is a necessity. As he looks towards 2026, Rosney anticipates it will be a big year, reflecting his enduring passion and a positive outlook on the dynamic and evolving landscape of Irish country music





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