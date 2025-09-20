County Final Delivers Dominant Victory at Navan, Rewarding Pre-Race Gamble

JP McManus-owned County Final secured a decisive win at Navan's Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle, justifying its status as a red-hot favorite. After being backed from 7/2 to Evens, the Eric McNamara-trained gelding dominated the race, winning by 16 lengths. Racing manager Frank Berry expressed satisfaction with the horse's performance and progress.

In a thrilling display of racing prowess, a horse owned by JP McManus, aptly named County Final , delivered a significant victory at Navan on Saturday, rewarding the substantial pre-race betting that favored the gelding. The Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle saw a dramatic shift in odds, with County Final 's price plummeting from 7/2 in the morning to a resounding Evens favorite by race time.

This remarkable turn of events underscored the anticipation surrounding the horse's performance and the confidence placed in its capabilities. The win was particularly notable given County Final's prior form in maiden hurdles. Prior to this race, the Eric McNamara-trained gelding had not achieved a finish within the top positions in two prior maiden hurdle attempts. This context amplified the surprise and excitement surrounding the victory, highlighting the gelding's progress and adaptability. The race unfolded with County Final taking a prominent position from the early stages. Despite a few instances where the horse veered slightly to the right at certain hurdles, the overall performance was commanding, transforming the race into a dominant procession for the favorite. Jockey Calum Hogan expertly steered County Final to an impressive victory, ultimately winning the race in style, defeating the second-placed Itsaworkinmaniam by a remarkable 16 lengths. This emphatic win not only justified the pre-race betting but also showcased County Final's potential and the effectiveness of its training regime.\The dominant performance of County Final at Navan has drawn positive responses, reflecting satisfaction with the horse's performance and future potential. Frank Berry, the racing manager for JP McManus, provided insightful commentary following the race. He acknowledged the strength of the competition while expressing his satisfaction with County Final's performance. Berry noted that the horse jumped well throughout the race and secured a decisive win. He reflected on the horse's previous runs, recalling a respectable fifth-place finish at Punchestown, suggesting a steady progression. Berry observed that County Final is, without doubt, consistently improving with each race. The Maiden Hurdle race at Navan was a restricted event, specifically designed for horses that had not previously placed in the top four positions, which also provided County Final with some advantage due to its experience. Berry conveyed his delight with the win, emphasizing the positive outlook for the gelding's future. He indicated that the team would adopt a measured approach, and that the horse would continue to compete in races. This cautious optimism underlines a strategic approach to nurturing County Final's development and maintaining its racing momentum. The victory is a promising sign for the future of the horse, and this victory represents a significant achievement in its racing career. The team's measured approach, coupled with County Final's demonstrated capabilities, hints at an exciting future for the gelding and the McManus racing stable.\The implications of County Final's win at Navan extend beyond just a single race result. The victory offers valuable insights into the effectiveness of the training program and the strategic decisions surrounding the horse’s racing schedule. The remarkable win underscores the importance of pre-race preparation and the ability of trainers and jockeys to work collaboratively to get the best from their horses. The decisive win demonstrates the significance of adapting race strategies in response to changing track conditions and opponent strengths. It underscores the importance of teamwork and the careful selection of races to give horses the best opportunities to succeed. The success is also likely to generate increased attention from horse racing enthusiasts, increasing public interest in upcoming races, and in the overall performance of the McManus stable. The win also brings a sense of accomplishment for the entire team behind County Final, including the trainer, jockey, and stable staff, all of whom worked together to get the gelding to its victory. It provides an important confidence boost for both the horse and the team. The win adds a valuable addition to the career of the horse, and is a clear indication of the potential of County Final. It also sets the stage for exciting racing prospects in the months ahead. The team is now looking to the future and planning for the future races. The victory shows the rewards of dedication, strategic planning, and the horse’s natural talent





