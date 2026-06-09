Couple Lose €30,000 Help to Buy Relief Over Valuation Typo in Bank Letter

A couple's appeal was dismissed after they were denied Help to Buy tax relief because a valuer's letter initially listed their home's value as €510,000, exceeding the €500,000 scheme limit by €10,000 due to a claimed typo. The Tax Appeals Commissioner ruled the bank-approved valuation at the time of the loan was decisive, not the corrected figure.

The Tax Appeals Commissioner has dismissed an appeal from a couple who claimed they were wrongly denied Help to Buy relief due to a single typographical error in a valuer's letter.

The scheme, designed to assist first-time buyers of newly-built homes worth no more than €500,000, allows applicants to reclaim up to €30,000 in income tax and deposit interest retention tax paid over the previous four years. In this case, the couple's self-build home was valued at €510,000 in documentation submitted to their bank for mortgage approval, which exceeded the scheme's maximum property value threshold.

The couple argued that the higher figure was an unintentional typo and that the true agreed purchase price was €500,000, supported by an email from the valuer acknowledging the mistake. However, Commissioner Jo Kenny ruled that the relevant valuation for the scheme is the one approved by the bank at the time the loan was entered into, which was €510,000. She expressed sympathy but emphasized that the legislation provides no discretion to consider subsequent corrections.

The decision means the couple lose out on up to €30,000 in relief. The Help to Buy scheme has supported over 65,000 individuals or couples to date. The ruling highlights the strict application of eligibility criteria and the importance of accuracy in financial documentation during property transactions. It serves as a cautionary tale for buyers to ensure all valuations and paperwork precisely meet scheme requirements before submission.

While the couple's situation may seem unfair, the commissioner affirmed that Revenue was correct to refuse the claim based on the original, higher valuation. This case underscores the potential consequences of minor errors in tax relief applications and the limited scope for appeals when statutory conditions are not met. The commissioner's finding reinforces that the scheme's rules are applied rigidly, without allowance for honest mistakes, even when a valuer admits fault after the fact.

For prospective applicants, the key takeaway is to double-check every figure in all documents, especially those used for mortgage approval, as those are the numbers that will be scrutinized by tax authorities





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Help To Buy Scheme Tax Relief Property Valuation Applied Error Tax Appeals Commissioner

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