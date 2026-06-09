Couple Lose €30,000 Tax Relief Appeal Over Property Valuation Typo

A Tax Appeals Commissioner dismissed a couple's appeal for Help to Buy relief after a bank-approved valuation, later attributed to a typo, exceeded the scheme's €500,000 limit. The ruling emphasizes the strict application of eligibility thresholds despite subsequent corrections.

A couple has lost their appeal for Help to Buy tax relief after a valuation error placed their self-built home above the scheme's maximum eligible price.

The Tax Appeals Commissioner upheld the Revenue Commissioners' decision to refuse the claim, which could have been worth up to €30,000. The core issue was a discrepancy between the property's actual agreed price of €500,000 and a bank-approved valuation of €510,000, which the couple attributed to a typo by their valuer.

Despite evidence from the valuer acknowledging the error, the Commissioner ruled that the higher valuation, as used for the mortgage approval at the time of the loan, was the determining factor. The legislation sets a strict maximum purchase value of €500,000 for properties qualifying under the Help to Buy scheme, which offers first-time buyers a tax refund on income tax and DIRT paid.

The Commissioner expressed sympathy but confirmed she had no discretion to overlook the valuation that exceeded the legal threshold. Over 65,000 people have benefited from the scheme to date. The decision highlights the critical importance of precise documentation in property transactions and tax relief applications, where a minor clerical mistake can have substantial financial consequences





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Help To Buy Tax Relief Property Valuation Appeal Revenue Commissioners Typo Mortgage First-Time Buyer €500 000 Limit Tax Appeals Commissioner

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