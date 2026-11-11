Court Examines Alleged Unfair Dismissal at JRS Scaffolding

Former JRS Scaffolding staff argue the company's redundancy claim was false after the firm merged with Summit Scaffolding, prompting a Workplace Relations Commission hearing.

Therese Sherlock, a former employee of JRS Scaffolding Ltd, challenged the company's claim that her November 2023 termination was a redundancy when she appeared before the Workplace Relations Commission on Tuesday. Sherlock alleges that JRS - a scaffolding arm of Codelix Ltd - was never truly redundant but had merged with Summit Scaffolding Ltd, allowing the company to keep live contracts and staff intact.

How the Company Present Its Redundancy Argument

JRS's barrister, David Purdue, instructed by Clark Hill Solicitors, argued that JRS "became business failure" and could no longer remain financially viable. Purdue said the scaffolding company had ceased trading entirely in November and that no staff had been transferred to any other firm. According to Purdue, all employees were paid redundancy payments and the company's assets were retained by its parent, Codelix Ltd, which absorbed JRS into its broader portfolio.

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The defence highlighted that the business model of JRS was closely tied to the direct provision sector, which had experienced a sharp contraction in government contracts. CFO Saif Mehr noted that JRS "was not sustainable" and that its liabilities "outgrew the performance of the business." Mehr estimates that Codelix had injected €3‑€4 million into JRS, partially reimbursed later, yet ultimately the company's balance sheet exceeded one million euros in the negative.

Sherlock's Claims of Legacy and Staff Transfer

Sherlock counters that while JRS ceased trading, "it did not close down; it amalgamated with another scaffolding firm, Summit Scaffolding Ltd." She states that JRS's contracts continued to be executed, and that some staff - she names four RRS employees and estimates five or six more - were transferred to Summit's yard in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Sherlock also points to a director of Codelix Ltd who also headed Summit and Scaffmax, suggesting a direct link between the companies.

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According to Sherlock, the stock, lorries, and key personnel were physically moved to Summit's premises, giving the impression of continuity rather than redundancy. She notes that no official offer was made by JRS to its employees for positions at Summit, and therefore the termination was at least questionable.

Potential Outcome and Impact on the Scaffolding Sector

Adjudication officer Pat Brady closed the hearing and announced that a decision would be issued in the coming weeks. The outcome may set a precedent for how subsidiaries of larger corporate groups manage redundancy claims, especially when contracts and assets are shifted to affiliated entities.

Should the Commission rule in Sherlock's favour, JRS's former employees could receive compensation beyond the redundancy payments already issued. Conversely, a ruling against her would affirm the parent company's compliance with labour laws and could influence future decisions about funding for subcontractors reliant on government contracts.