Court of Appeal Grants Woman in Her 80s Chance to Keep Family Home

An elderly woman may retain her family home after the Court of Appeal found the High Court erred by not imposing a stay on a sale order, allowing time for asset reconciliation.

A woman in her 80s may be able to retain her family home after a Court of Appeal ruling that criticized the High Court for failing to impose a stay on a sale order.

The case had come before the High Court 42 times following a February 2023 settlement of divorce proceedings initiated by her husband. Judge Mary Faherty noted that the matter included 24 instances concerning the man's application for sale of the properties. The High Court had jurisdiction to make orders in June and July 2025 for the sale of the family home and four rental properties jointly held by the woman and her ex-husband.

However, the failure to impose a stay was described as 'a real injustice' by the appellate judge. The woman, who is in her 80s, had vehemently objected to the sale, citing her desire to keep her home of over 40 years and concerns about capital gains tax exposure. She argued that corporate assets were more valuable and she needed more time to get a full picture of them.

The High Court had said both parties were 'not entirely blameless' over the delays. While dismissing the woman's appeal against the sale orders, Faherty applied a three-month stay to allow the woman to complete assets reconciliation and other exercises provided for in the 2023 settlement. Once that is done, Faherty envisaged the woman 'will be accommodated' in her desire to retain the family home, subject to whatever was necessary to ensure the man's half-interest in that is protected.

The parties had accumulated substantial personal and corporate assets during their 40-year marriage. Under the divorce settlement, each was entitled to a 50 per cent interest in the family home, in four other properties, in a number of companies, in all bank accounts, shares and investments jointly or solely held by them, and in specified antique furniture, paintings and ornaments.

Three of their adult children were represented in negotiations leading to the settlement, with two siding with their father and one with their mother. The man moved to re-enter the divorce proceedings on the basis that deadlines of six to eight weeks had passed without engagement by the woman regarding her obligations under the settlement. He applied for the sale of the property assets, arguing that would reduce conflict and help resolve difficulties about ascertaining the value of company assets.

The Court of Appeal found that the High Court had properly taken account of matters including the woman's non-engagement, but as regards the family home, there was no proper rationale for not imposing a stay. An order for sale with a stay would have been proportionate, especially given the woman's concession that the investment properties could be sold.

Because 1.6 million euros in funds was available to the parties in bank accounts and investments, there was no merit in the man's argument that the family home had to be sold to fund litigation. The High Court also failed to give sufficient weight to the woman's claims about corporate assets being dealt with to her detriment. The man's accountants were ordered to provide requested information to advance the reconciliation process.

This ruling underscores the importance of judicial discretion in family property disputes, particularly when elderly parties are involved and the family home carries significant emotional weight





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Divorce Settlement Family Home High Court Court Of Appeal Property Sale

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